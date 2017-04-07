Morpho South Africa* releases 'toughest ever' biometric terminal for harsh conditions

SPONSORED CONTENT

MA SIGMA Extreme.

Designed to withstand the most demanding environments, the new MorphoAccess SIGMA Extreme, a ruggedised biometric terminal for access control and time and attendance, is now available in the sub-Saharan African market.

This latest addition to the award-winning SIGMA family of readers is built to endure everything from dust, salt mist and rain, to attempted vandalism and accidental impacts – protected by strong polycarbonate plastics, thick tempered glass and meticulous sealing.

Succeeding to the previous-generation Outdoor MorphoAccess 500 series, it capitalises on the latest waves of technology and advancements to give industrial users the most reliable and resilient biometric solutions. It features very responsive touchscreen controls and a biometric sensor that is certainly the largest single fingerprint sensor on the local market.

"This new terminal is impervious to dust, rain and other elements. It is ideally suited for industrial environments, manufacturing plants, mines, construction sites, power plants and the like," explains Nicolas Garcia, Morpho's regional director of Sales for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Every aspect of the MA SIGMA Extreme is designed with the harshest conditions in mind. For instance, an ambient light sensor ensures ultra-bright touchscreen to improve usability when in direct sunlight and a powerful loudspeaker enables users to catch sound messages even in noisy environments.

Garcia says that the terminal also goes a long way to addressing issues of fraud at sites such as mines and construction sites: "Aside from our world-class, patented fake finger detection technology, the MA SIGMA Extreme also features face detection and picture logging, a ‘duress' finger option, a timed anti-pass back feature, and the ability to hold lists of banned users."

Its 16 programmable function keys enable individuals to clock-in with different job codes. Storing logs of up to 1 million records, and integrating directly into holiday scheduling, this helps operations managers keep far closer manage their resources and project costs.

Finally, at software level, the MA SIGMA Extreme boasts a flexible architecture with various software integrations possibilities, to ensure easy deployment and address multiple use case scenarios.

*Morpho South Africa is a subsidiary of Safran Identity & Security

Find out more about MorphoAccess® SIGMA Extreme series at www.morpho.com

Safran Identity & Security (ex Morpho) is a global leader in identity and security solutions, deploying systems in more than 100 countries. Backed by more than 40 years of experience in biometrics, the company develops innovative technologies for the public and private sectors, including identity management, secure transactions and public security solutions.

For more information: www.safran-identity-security.com / Follow @SafranIDSec on Twitter



