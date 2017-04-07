Palo Alto Networks recognised by J.D. Power and TSIA for outstanding customer support experience

Company achieves certification for second consecutive year.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the next-generation security company, today announced that it has achieved certification by J.D. Power and Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) for delivering "an outstanding customer support experience" to customers through the assisted support channel over the phone and online. This builds on the certification awarded to Palo Alto Networks in 2016 by J.D. Power for exceptional support services.

According to J.D. Power, creating an outstanding experience over the entire customer life cycle is a very significant component to long-term success, and Palo Alto Networks has demonstrated its commitment to delivering an outstanding customer and partner support experience according to the rigorous standards of the Certified Assisted Technical Support Program.

Jointly developed by J.D. Power and the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), this Certified Assisted Technical Support Program evaluates overall customer satisfaction and helps technology support organisations increase their efficiency and effectiveness in assisted support. The annual certification helps businesses identify those companies that have demonstrated assisted support excellence before selecting which technology products to purchase. In order to become certified, an organisation must attain customer satisfaction scores among the top 20% of network systems companies nationally, based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark customer satisfaction research, and must also pass a detailed audit of its support policies and procedures. The certification is valid for one year.

J.D. Power evaluated Palo Alto Networks on its assisted support over the phone and online channels, performed via on-site audits at facilities operated by Palo Alto Networks, and conducted a survey of the Palo Alto Networks North America customer base to establish an overall customer satisfaction index score.

Quotes

"We are delighted to recognise Palo Alto Networks for achieving the Global Rated Outstanding Assisted Technical Support certification for the second year in a row. Palo Alto Networks has also demonstrated their ability to translate this excellent assisted support experience to their customers by also passing J.D. Power's Certified Assisted Technical Support customer satisfaction survey in conjunction with the rigorous TSIA operational best practice audits. Palo Alto Networks' dedication to ensuring excellence in their people, processes and technology for their assisted support offering proves their passion for providing the best possible customer experience."

Tom Pridham, SVP strategic services and GM enterprise accounts program, TSIA

"We are proud to receive the Global Rated Outstanding Assisted Technical Support certification from J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. Palo Alto Networks has demonstrated once more its commitment to exceptional support throughout the customer journey. Our combination of superior next-generation cyber security technology, improvements in processes and training, and a team dedicated to delivering tangible results for our customers means that we are truly furthering our mission to prevent successful cyber attacks and restore trust in the digital age."

Brett Eldridge, senior vice president of Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Palo Alto Networks is the next-generation security company, leading a new era in cyber security by safely enabling applications and preventing cyber breaches for tens of thousands of organisations worldwide. Built with an innovative approach and highly differentiated cyber threat prevention capabilities, our game-changing security platform delivers security far superior to legacy or point products, safely enables daily business operations, and protects an organisation's most valuable assets. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com. Bitrate Bitrate was founded in 1999 and is focused on the supply of network analysis, data centre infrastructure, information technology security and maintenance equipment. The company is currently the official supplier of the Fluke Networks range of test tools, Palo Alto Networks, Netscout, Airmagnet, Falcongaze, Luxartech and the EfficientIP range of Core Network Services Equipment. Training in the effective use of the tools is key in order provide full customer satisfaction. It is vital so that the customer enjoys the full benefits of their investment in the products. The equipment we supply must constantly evolve and adapt to the latest networking environment. We at Bitrate know that in order to remain a leader in the field we need to supply the best the industry has to offer, therefore we constantly search for the best solutions for our customers. For more information, visit http://www.bitrate.co.za/.



