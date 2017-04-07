Unlock the full flavour with Smart Wine Monitor

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Kelvin K2 Smart Wine Monitor acts as your personal sommelier, making sure your wine has the perfect temperature when served.

There's nothing quite like a good glass of wine with a delicious dinner. But, do you know at which temperature to serve your favourite wine? Most people don't. White wine is often served too cold and red wine too warm, which affects the taste and aroma.

Kelvin K2 is the number one wine-improving product in the world. With Kelvin K2 smart wine monitor, it's easy to achieve the perfect temperature and ultimately the perfect wine experience – whether you're serving red, white or rosé.

The taste of wine is made up of many key elements, many of which are dramatically affected by temperature. Wine will only be at its best when served at the recommended serving temperature.

Kelvin K2 is suitable for all wine types. Simply strap it around the bottle, even if the wine is in the refrigerator, and the monitor sends temperature information to your smartphone. The free app then lets you know when your wine is ready to serve.

The free Kelvin K2 app contains knowledge of more than 200 wine types and styles. The smart wine monitor is easy to use, and will automatically and wirelessly connect with your mobile phone.

Here's to unlocking full flavour sensations!

Kelvin K2 specifications:

* Wireless connection: Bluetooth 4.0

* Rechargeable battery (for approx. 10 bottles)

* Use up to 6 x K2s with each free app

* 5m range from inside refrigerator

* "Set and forget" – Kelvin K2 app will send notification

Distribution:

EET Europarts is the distributor of the Kelvin K2 Smart Wine Monitor.

For further information about distribution, resellers and reselling, please contact your local EET Europarts sales entity.

Contact details can be found here: www.eeteuroparts.com.

