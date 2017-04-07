Prosperian saves big with Azure Cloud

SPONSORED CONTENT

The cloud promises many things such as fast tracking deployments, increased security and improved uptime. Prosperian has managed to achieve the holy grail of massive cost saving with the help of Evolv Networks.

The cloud is widely used and most customers are comfortable with software as a service solutions such as Mimecast and Office 365. These products do a phenomenal job in in the SAAS space, but infrastructure as a service (IAAS) often lags due to the perceived risk.

The resistance to infrastructure as a service is embedded in the fear of moving business services outside of our buildings (and country borders). Some of these fears are misplaced since customers perceive the acts to state that data is not allowed outside the borders. The acts actually state "unless the security and compliance standards are the same or better than within our borders", data can be stored beyond. The Microsoft Azure Cloud is therefore the ideal platform with ISO27001, HIPAA, SOC 1 and SOC 2 certification.

As a Microsoft Cloud Platform Competency Partner, Evolv Networks has been campaigning for more cloud and specifically Microsoft Azure adoption. With three years of experience running internal Finance/Payroll/Password services on Azure, Evolv Networks has specialist knowledge to assist customers in their journey to the Azure Cloud. With a sizeable in-house datacentre and huge operational costs, Prosperian engaged with Evolv Networks to avoid the pitfalls and lead their migration. The results were astonishing with R10 000's of savings in electricity alone by reducing physical hardware and the transition to IAAS Virtual Machines.

"I am very pleased with Evolv Network's involvement with Prosperian. They have exceptional technical knowledge and their support services are phenomenal. Their in-depth knowledge of Azure, the understanding of our environment and ability to transition us smoothly to Azure was extremely successful. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend their services to anyone." says Francois Olivier, Prosperian Business Development Director."

Consisting of virtual machine stacks that can be rapidly provisioned/de-provisioned, the solution provided the perfect Windows-based platform for the Prosperian services. From the extensive backup and availability configurations, Evolv Networks has set up a strategic and effective structure. This has resulted in one of the success stories of the cloud where the service and costs have matched the expectation.

"It is an absolute pleasure to work with a dynamic company such as Prosperian and to see how forward-thinking they are in terms of technology adoption. The migrations to the Azure Cloud have been instrumental in keeping service availability at a maximum and reducing costs. We look forward to many more years as partners." says Francois Conradie, Evolv Networks Technical Director."

