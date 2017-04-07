Vodacom clocks 240Mbs on 4G+ network

Brooklyn Mall can now lay claim to "the fastest 4G+ shopping mall in SA", says Vodacom.

Vodacom has clocked a speed test of 240Mbs on its 4G + network at Pretoria's Brooklyn Mall.

Following the tests, Vodacom says Brooklyn Mall can now lay claim to "the fastest 4G+ shopping mall in South Africa".

The mobile operator notes these speeds were achieved by the optimising of Vodacom's 4G+ network at the mall, via refarming of existing spectrum and utilising advanced antenna technologies. With the recent launch of latest generation handsets, it believes even higher speeds can be expected.

"The blazing speeds on our 4G+ network at Brooklyn Mall are further proof that our mobile network continues to be the best in SA," says Andries Delport, chief technology officer for Vodacom Group.

"Crucially, the impressive speeds at this mall showcase the kind of superfast connectivity that we can provide to South Africans if we had access to spectrum. Access to additional spectrum would help us to do a lot more to extend coverage in the rural areas of SA."

Vodacom says recent studies by the World Bank have shown that a 10% increase in a country's broadband penetration results in a 0.6 % increase in gross domestic product.

It adds that including the current period, capital expenditure across the group will total R40.6 billion over a three-year period with R27.4 billion in SA. "If we factor in inflation, Vodacom has invested R142 billion in its network infrastructure in SA since its inception," it says.

According to the telco, Vodacom's 2G network now covers 99.9% of the country's population, with 3G at 99.2% and 4G at 70%.



