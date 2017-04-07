Stratus Technologies, Shanghai Hi-tech expand long-standing partnership to power industrial automation, IIOT solutions in China

Stratus Technologies, the leading provider of continuous availability solutions, and Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co (HITE), today announced the expansion of a 12-year strategic partnership between the two companies to deliver continuous availability solutions to the Chinese market.

Stratus CEO David Laurello and HITE CEO Guo Meng Rong commemorated the agreement at a signing ceremony on 31 March 2017, at HITE's headquarters in Shanghai.

"Companies worldwide want to add automation at the edge leveraging IIOT, but are finding it challenging to make the shift due to the complexity of managing many devices, and the lack of IT skills at remote locations to handle potential issues. This is where Stratus comes in by removing this complexity with never fail availability solutions," said Laurello. "The continuation of our partnership with HITE represents a significant milestone in leveraging our software to bring these new availability solutions to a region like China that is experiencing substantial growth."

HITE, a leading company in the industrial control market and provider of integrated industrial automation solutions, has customers across manufacturing, energy, chemicals, metallurgy, mining, transporation and more sectors throughout China. HITE is among Stratus's most important strategic partners and has been the recipient of numerous business excellence awards in China.

"HITE has built an excellent reputation across so many different businesses and industries, and it is that reputation that has really driven Stratus's ability to bring these advanced industrial automation solutions to such a strong market," said Nick Nindra, Vice-President of Sales and Services for Stratus Technologies Asia Pacific and Japan. "We're very fortunate to have such a long-standing and collaborative relationship with a partner like HITE and are looking forward to building on the success we have achieved with them to date."

"Our customers across China stand to benefit greatly from what we have found to be an incredibly productive partnership with Stratus over the past 12 years," said Guo Meng Rong, CEO of HITE. "We are continually working to provide more value to our customers, and Stratus's continuous availability solutions allow us to offer new approaches to availability for our industrial automation applications and IIOT solutions."

Shanghai Hi-tech Control System Co (HITE) HITE is a leading enterprise with comprehensive abilities in aspects of automation and IT solutions. HITE follows the developing strategy of "co-operation and focus" and bases on the maturing R&D platforms of Power Electronic and industrial informatisation to research and develop related products and technologies focused on renewable energy, intelligent equipment automation, industrial information network and energy saving fields, providing electric automation and informatisation supporting services, including: industrialisation service of products with intellectual property rights, integration technology services of independent products, system engineering characteristic of industry application solution. Stratus Technologies Stratus takes the complexity out of keeping business-critical applications running 24/7. Stratus's technologies proactively prevent instances of unplanned downtime both in the data centre and at the edge, and its services ensure any issues are addressed before customers need to. Global Fortune 500 companies and small to medium-sized businesses in a wide range of industries across the globe have been relying on Stratus for operationally simple, continuous availability for more than 35 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow Stratus on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn. Stratus and the Stratus logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratus Technologies Bermuda Ltd. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.



