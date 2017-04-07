Academy to advance SA's entrepreneurial landscape

The new training academy aims to address SA's entrepreneurial skills shortages.

Shanduka Black Umbrellas (SBU) has introduced the NextGen Academy to offer development courses ranging from innovation, digital and social media, disruptive thinking, as well as wealth management for small and emerging businesses.

In a statement, SBU says the "first-of-its-kind" training academy will provide learning interventions that are classroom-based, online and simulated.

Accredited and experienced industry leaders, top business schools and learning experts will be on hand to assist with the training, adds the statement.

Head of the academy Kim Willoughby says: "With high levels of unemployment in SA, it is important to inspire some of our young people to consider alternative paths, such as creating employment for themselves and taking their small businesses to the next level."

The academy provides practical training for start-ups, emerging entrepreneurs and any small businesses across various sectors to help them grow their businesses. The training will be delivered through the SBU national infrastructure of business incubators across the country.

"Our role in the conversations we have had with stakeholders in the entrepreneurial landscape is primarily that of a convener, and thus, with a shift in the national government towards entrepreneurship training and development, we are collaborating with business, industry and academia to drive this initiative in an effort to enhance the entrepreneurial pipeline," says Seapei Mafoyane, CEO of SBU.

COO Emmanuel Mdhluli adds: "We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and are delighted to work alongside our partners to train entrepreneurs in the area of business development and help them to create jobs and enhance their communities."

