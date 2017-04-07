Exclusive: New CEO for me&you mobile

Danie Swart is me&you mobile's new CEO.

CEO Brett Howell has left me&you mobile and has been replaced by Danie Swart, the man behind MRP Mobile.

The mobile virtual network operator (MNVO) confirmed the news with ITWeb, saying Howell will now pursue "some exciting new opportunities in the telco industry".

"I am proud of how far me&you mobile has come in such a short time and I have no doubt the team will continue to grow both the business and the brand," Howell said about his exit.

Howell left me&you mobile at the end of February and Swart took over on 1 March, but the company has not made the news public until today.

Swart has more than 20 years' experience in telecommunications and he was responsible for setting up and managing SA's second MVNO – Mr Price's MRP Mobile – "and led the company from start-up to profitability in less than two years since launch", according to a me&you mobile spokesperson.

Early in his career he spent 11 years at Telkom, then another 10 years at Cell C before moving into the MVNO space, consulting to Virgin Mobile SA before becoming a managing executive for Mr Price's MVNO.

He has a doctorate in marketing management and most recently has been working as executive head for new business development at the Durban-based Ignition Group, which owns me&you mobile.

The MVNO says Swart will continue to drive the brand forward, as me&you mobile grows month-on-month.

"Danie's extensive experience in the telecommunications market, and the MVNO market in particular, will no doubt be a great asset to the business."

The MVNO, which launched in 2015, says it recently upgraded its Web site and purchase process.

"2017 is definitely going to be an exciting year for me&you mobile. Our focus is on innovation in a space that has become fairly stagnant. Our Unlimited Talk [offering] was an exciting development when it launched, and we are planning to shake things up again this year. You can expect some new and exciting product developments in the first and second quarters of this year," me&you's spokesperson told ITWeb.



