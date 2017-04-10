Telspace appoints new COO

Manuel Corregedor, chief operations officer at Telspace Systems.

Informationcompany Telspace Systems has appointed Manuel Corregedor as chief operations officer.

Telspace Systems was established in 2002 by CEO Dino Covotsos, who is still actively involved in the business. The information security company uses a variety of ways to prevent cyber attacks, including attack and penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and training.

In his new role as COO, Corregedor will report to Covotsos. This is a new position introduced as a result of Telspace's growth, the company says.

"I plan to bring to my experience gained over the years, which I believe, when coupled with the current talented team at Telspace, will bring the company to new heights," says Corregedor. "My current role will allow me to get involved with the team in their day-to-day activities as well as allow me to look at Telspace from a more strategic level."

His immediate goal is to understand how Telspace currently does business. "This will involve me getting ‘stuck into the trenches' and doing hands-on work with the team. This will allow me to better understand how the team works, their strengths, their weaknesses, the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis and, more importantly, the company culture.

"I will then use this information in the long term to better structure Telspace's offerings and services in order to add more value to clients while growing the company and maintaining its current culture and values."

Corregedor believes it is important to maintain the culture and values of the company, as this is what has already attracted the employees that work at Telspace.

However, the long-term plan does not only involve growing Telspace, he adds. "I would also like to grow and give back to the information security community through a number of initiatives that will put the right structures in place to allow those with a passion for information security the opportunity to learn from and interact with experts in the field.

"This is an important aspect for me as it was one of the main factors that contributed to my passion for information security. I believe that if you have a genuine passion for information security, then you will be successful in the field because everything else can be taught – passion cannot."

Previously, Corregedor worked as a lecturer in the fields of software engineering and information security at the University of Johannesburg before moving to Wolfpack Information Risk as an operations manager. Before moving to Telspace, he was a cyber security professional at Grindrod Bank.



