Seacom experiences service-affecting outage

Seacom says a marine fault, slightly west of Djibouti in the Red Sea, occurred on Saturday evening.

Seacom says it is experiencing a service-affecting outage on Segment 15 of its Subsea Cable System, which is impacting all linear transmission traffic on the east coast of Africa to and from Europe.

The issue has been affecting connectivity to Africa since 19:00 GMT on 8 April and the group says it was caused by a marine fault located slightly west of Djibouti in the Red Sea.

"Customers with IP or other managed network services will remain unaffected but could experience higher latencies with possible degradation of service, as traffic will predominantly be routed over Seacom's WACs transmission links on the west coast of Africa, as well as on Seacom's network to Asia gateways," the group explains in a statement.

It says its repair vessel has been mobilised and a tentative repair date will be confirmed soon.

"Seacom continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide necessary updates as warranted."

Related stories:



