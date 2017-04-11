Applications open for GCIP-SA 2017

GCIP-SA national programme manager Gerswynn McKuur.

Innovative start-ups and- and-medium-sized enterprises have been invited to submit applications to The Global Cleantech Innovation Programme for SMEs in SA (GCIP-SA) for 2017.

The organisation says this year it is focusing on cutting-edge and innovative clean-technology solutions and aims to incentivise local technology innovations in energy efficiency, renewable energy, water efficiency, waste beneficiation, green building, and green transportation, in support of the country's national priorities. "We would like to invite entrepreneurs with new and ground-breaking technology innovations, or those who are using existing technologies in unique applications," says GCIP-SA national programme manager Gerswynn McKuur.

He adds that innovations should be at "proof-of-concept stage up to pre-commercialisation, demonstrate a feasible concept and product and have the potential to be commercialised."

The GCIP-SA is part of a global initiative with the goal of promoting clean technology innovation and supporting SMEs and start-ups. In South Africa, the programme is jointly implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), with funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) while US-based Cleantech Open serves as the main knowledge partner of the global programme. Winners will have the opportunity to become part of a global network of entrepreneurs and contribute to a clean and sustainable future.

McKuur explains that GCIP-SA is a combination of an annual competition and a business accelerator programme where SMEs and start-ups are continuously supported. "The SME's and start-ups re trained, mentored and assessed on their business models, investor pitches, communication and financial skills for the development of a more marketable and investor-attractive product and business. Participants are also offered the opportunity to connect with potential partners, clients and investors. They are also encouraged to participate in showcasing events and have a chance to win a cash prize and a trip to San Francisco to compete with the best cleantech innovators from seven other GCIP countries."

2016 GCIP-SA top performer Martin Ackermann of Thevia explains that the GCIP-SA is more than a business accelerator. "We became part of an international community of like-minded people focused on working together, helping each other to make the world a better place," he said.

Semi-finalist Hollo Matlala, of 4th Element Group, said: "We applied for GCIP-SA with an idea that the TIA was helping us to develop. The business model training that we received from GCIP-SA helped us to shift the teams' mindset not only to focus on product development but also creating a viable product that customers want. Our products and services range from KW to MW energy alternative power solutions to advanced leak and water management/savings solutions. Some of our recent projects include a 1,5 kwp PV solar water scheme pilot project currently providing water to 80 households with no operations or maintenance cost "

While speaking at the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme for SMEs in South Africa awards gala dinner for the same year, Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor acknowledged the programme and said: "This clean tech Programme has showcased an innovative nation. Innovation adds momentum to the structural economic change that is needed for economic growth, job creation and an improved quality of life for us all."

Applications for the 2017 GCIP-SA competition and accelerator close at midnight on 26 April 2017, and should be submitted online at www.southafrica.cleantechopen.org.



