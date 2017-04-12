Tender Watch: Back with a bang

Activity in the National Tender Bulletin is increasing following the lull of the new financial year.

National departments and their provincial counterparts remain mostly quiet while directives are re-evaluated. Nevertheless, state-owned organisations and institutions have enough requirements to deliver a brisk trade.

New tenders

Department of Transport, KwaZulu-Natal

Proposals are requested for the department's access control system maintenance contract.

Compulsory briefing: 20 April

Tender no: ZNB 1388/ 17 T

Information: Technical: Nokwabela Ngcobo (033) 355 0505, e-mail: Nokwabela.Ngcobo@kzntransport.gov.za. General: Sandile Nkala (033) 355 8975, fax: (033) 355 8091, e-mail: Sandile.Nkala@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 May

National Research Foundation

The Square Kilometre Array is advertising for the development, supply and delivery of a cable transportation system for the radio telescope in Ghana.

Tender no: SKA S2M 001 2017

Information: Technical: Faried Ebrahim (021) 506 7300, e-mail: febrahim@ska.ac.za. General: Rayyan Arnold (SCM Specialist) (021) 506 7300, fax: (021) 506 7375, e-mail: rarnold@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 2 May

South African Police Service

SAPS requires the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and testing of a multi-channel digital voice logging recorder to record analogue, digital, VOIP and Internet protocol telephony for the South African Police Service 10111 nationally for a period of three years in accordance with Specification 35/2016: Division: Technology Management Services.

Tender no: 19/ 1/ 9/ 1/ 100 TR (16/ 17)

Information: Technical: Col Tefo (012) 432 7328, fax: (012) 432 7193, e-mail: Tefop@saps.gov.za. General: Lt Col Sigogo or Capt Mahlaule (012) 841 7070/7258, fax: (012) 841 7574, e-mail: SigogoAP@saps.gov.za, MahlauleG@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 May

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is setting up a panel of service providers for the provision of terrestrial layer 2 last mile transmission services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: RFB 1531/ 2016

Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 May

Service providers can also apply for accreditation to provide hardware maintenance and support of Wide Area network (WAN) and Local Area Networks (LAN) devices for SITA for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: RFB 1530/ 2016

Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 May

The agency also invites applications for accreditation for the design, supply, installation and maintenance of LAN cabling infrastructure solution for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: RFB 1529/ 2016

Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 May

Coega Development Corporation

The CDC is inviting capable and competent service providers to submit tenders for the provision of Telecommunications and Data Centre Services. The bidders must demonstrate a proven track record of supporting and maintaining telecommunications and datacentre services. The skills and expertise required will mainly reside in the two Coega datacentres. These will encompass the following areas and platforms:

* Datacentre Infrastructure Maintenance and Support;

* Open Networking Architecture Platforms;

* Support of Acano Collaboration Platform VMWare Platform support;

* Support of Linux and windows based systems;

* VEEAM Backup software;

* Advanced infrastructure development and maintenance;

* EMC and HP SAN Environment support;

* Bidders must have the ability to design and implement Open Architecture Cloud Computing Solutions; and

* Open Networking Architecture Platforms.

Note: No telephonic or any other form of communication with any other CDC member of staff, other than the named individual below, relating to this request for bid will be permitted.

Compulsory briefing: 21 April

Tender no: CDC/ 131/ 17

Information: Technical: e-mail: tenders@coega.co.za. General: Andile Ntloko, e-mail: tenders@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 5 May

Competition Tribunal

The Tribunal is advertising the tender to provide on-going support, development and hosting services for its website that has been developed using SilverStripe as the underlying development application. Initial one-year contract to be renewed on an annual basis for a maximum of five years.

Note: Please note all queries pertaining to this tender must be submitted by e-mail.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May

Tender no: CT/ Website Development and Support

Information: Technical: Colin Venter (012) 394 3350, e-mail: ColinV@comptrib.co.za. General: Paddy Froude (012) 394 5951, e-mail: PaddyF@comptrib.co.za.

Closing date: 26 May

Department of Trade and Industry

The Engineering Council of South Africa requires the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of photocopiers and desktop printers.

Tender no: ECSA/ RFP02/2017

Information: Technical: Tlangelani Mabundza (011) 607 9505, e-mail: tlangelani@ecsa.co.za. General: Lekhotla Motloung (011) 607 9505, e-mail: lekhotla@ecsa.co.za.

Closing date: 28 April

Electoral Commission

The IEC is looking for GIS Professional Services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: IEC/ ICT- 02/ 2017

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga (012) 622 5589, fax: (012) 622 5333, e-mail: libisi@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe (012) 622 5700/5576

Closing date: 3 May

The commission also requires ICT Professional Services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: IEC/ ICT- 01/ 2017

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga (012) 622 5589, fax: (012) 622 5333, e-mail: libisi@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe (012) 622 5700/5576

Closing date: 3 May

SAP Professional Services are also sought.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: IEC/ ICT- 03/ 2017

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga (012) 622 5589, fax: (012) 622 5333, e-mail: libisi@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe (012) 622 5700/5576

Closing date: 3 May

National Lotteries commission

A service provider is required to provide ICT changes management services to the NLC for a period of eight months.

Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 6

Information: Technical: Mis Mutshutshu (012) 432 1204, e-mail: bojane@nlcsa.org.za. General: Bojane (012) 432 1300, e-mail: bojane@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 17 May

A service provider is also sought to provide functional support services for Oracle Fusion and EBS Payroll for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 April

Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 4

Information: Technical: Mis Mutshutshu (012) 432 1204, e-mail: bojane@nlcsa.org.za. General: Bojane (012) 432 1300, e-mail: bojane@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 15 May

The NLC is looking for a service provider to implement an ICT disaster recovery solution for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 April

Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 5

Information: Technical: Mis Mutshutshu (012) 432 1204, e-mail: bojane@nlcsa.org.za. General: Bojane (012) 432 1300, e-mail: bojane@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 16 May

Road Traffic Management Corporation

A service provider/s is sought to provide road traffic data capturing management services to RTMC for a period of a year with an option to extend.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 April

Tender no: RTMC BID 03/2017/ 18

Information: e-mail: Bidadmin@rtmc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 May

Cancellations

National Research Foundation

Appointment of a service provider to configure system centre suite service manager, system centre suite configuration manager and system centre suite orchestrator to its requirements and to deploy the system and transfer skills for the NRF technical team.

Tender no: NRF/ CORP ICT 007/2016

Results

Department of Police

Procurement of the rapid automated and portable human DNA identification system for a period of three years including maintenance and support in accordance with specification no 3172/2016.

Tender no: 19/ 1/ 9/ 1/103TR(16)

Successful bidder: Intsika IT Solutions

Value: R39 966 319

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

Appointment of a proven, innovative, professional service provider with demonstrated capabilities to host, support, enhance and continuously support ICT online infrastructure need.

Tender no: BS/ 2017/RFB001

Successful bidder: Baraka IT Solutions

Value: R776 726

Department of E-Government, Gauteng

Procurement of managed network solution for 36 months.

Tender no: GT/ GDeG/ 167/2016

Successful bidder: Broadband Infraco

Value: R365 568

Department of Public Service and Administration

Appointment of a suitable service provider to provide helpdesk, LAN and desktop support for a period of three years.

Tender no: DPSA006/ 2016

Successful bidder: Sizwe Africa IT Group

Value: R9 309 228

Financial Services Board

Provision of Audio Visual Equipment.

Tender no: FSB2016/ 17-T019

Successful bidder: Vox Telecommunications

Value: R564 106

Enterprise service management solution.

Tender no: FSB2016/ 17-T014

Successful bidder: Blue Turtle Technologies

Value: R12 947 833

National Research Foundation

The appointment of a service provider to conduct a business process mapping (BPM) exercise for the NRF in order to streamline or transform existing business process.

Tender no: NRF/ CORP ICT004/ 2016- 17

Successful bidder: HLT Advisory t/a Africa International Advisory

Value: R1 950 228



