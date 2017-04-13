Ares, Infracon conclude distribution deal

(Left to right) Chris Kunneke, ARES Prism; Bongani Mabaso, ARES Prism; Babalwe L Damane, Infracon; Joalinda Asuamah, Infracon; Yaw Yeboah, Infracon; and Scott Hyman, ARES Prism.

Local B-BBEE company Infracon Consulting has announced a strategic partnership with global Ares Project Management, a subsidiary of Ares Holding Company. The partnership places Infracon as the first majority black female owned company to partner with a global giant in project management and project controls for the local market.

Infracon currently provides project controls in core service areas such as estimating; scheduling and planning; quantity surveying; and commercial management and project management consulting, within the construction, mining, oil and gas and power generation sectors, among others.

Ares is project management solutions company that offers Prism software, an integrated project life cycle management solution that supports the planning, execution, and completion of capital projects for dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement.

"About a year ago, when Infracon consulting recommended Ares Prism Software to one of its clients, the idea of a possible partnership was explored. We identified a positive synergy between the two companies. The partnership means we are now master distributor of the Prism Software for South Africa and the rest of Africa. It also gives us the capacity to execute projects that are normally reserved for international large companies," says Joalinda Asuamah, Infracon Consulting Chairperson and Project Controls Director.

To Ares, selecting Infracon as its strategic partner in SA, is a validation of its commitment to broad-based black economic empowerment. "This partnership envisages itself taking the leadership position in infrastructure investment and development across the continent. Skills development is key for our company – to transfer, develop and build a young company like Infracon is rewarding."

"Ares is extremely excited about our new partnership as well as our investment in the Infracon and the possibilities that this collaboration brings to the African market. The company has a positive reputation and holds a leading position in the market for providing outstanding project controls and project support services, which will now be further enhanced with the addition of the software to their service offering," Scott Hyman, senior vice president at Ares, concludes.

