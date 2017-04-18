Security at the touch of a button

SPONSORED CONTENT

Most people take security as insurance for the assets they own. Security is peace of mind knowing that your property is safe and secure even when you're not around to protect it.

Brinant Security Services offers an advanced monitoring and armed response service to its clients throughout Gauteng. This service is operated from two control rooms, one situated in Midrand and the other in Pretoria. The one serves as a backup for the other, therefore, guaranteeing maximum availability. These control rooms ensure professional, fast and efficient service to all their clients, 24-hours a day, and seven days a week.

Established in 1996, Brinant Security Services ensures that security officers are always available when their clients need them. Each client also has a dedicated manager assigned to them. In this way, a good open line of communication is always maintained between the client and Brinant Security Services.

Challenge

In a world where protection of personal information (POPI) is mandated, protecting your information, and certainly, those of your clients, is a priority. Peace of mind is also knowing that the personal information you provided in your application for this security doesn't get lost, damaged or misplaced.

Brinant Security Services currently enrolls new clients by completing a physical paper form. The process is time-consuming as the paper forms have to be moved between Brinant Security Services and the client for verification and approval.

On completion of the forms, data needs to be captured manually, then the paper forms need to be stored in a secure location.

Brinant Security Services, therefore, required a mobile forms solution that will eliminate the use of paper and improve the overall efficiency of the customer onboarding process.

Solution

Meniko provides off-the-shelf solutions, called GreenForm, for electronic forms capture that can be customised to suit the specific requirements of individual customers. Unlike paper files that must be searched manually, digital files can be searched using keywords included in either the file name or the content, no matter where the document is located.

The Meniko solution was designed to improve the enrolment and registration process by enabling secure paperless transactions.

It includes:

* Efficient and paperless customer onboarding.

* GreenForm Web-based solutions.

* Creating customised security registration forms.

* Pre-configured tablets for security officers to use on-site during customer enrolment.

* Training Brinant IT and Operations employees in the use of the Meniko system.

Results

Meniko's GreenForm solution eliminated paper for Brinant Security Services' customer enrolment process. It reduced the amount of paperwork generated and limited the need to store this paperwork, thereby reducing costs.

Brinant Security Services achieved the following benefits by using Meniko's GreenForm:

* An improved customer experience.

* A speedy registration process.

* Immediate customer onboarding.

* Electronic forms immediately directed to relevant departments.

* ID verification and automatic population of ID data, such as name and surname.

* GEO tag customer premises location.

* Elimination of loss, misplacement or damage to application forms.



