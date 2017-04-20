Tender Watch: Break time

It's the time of year when long weekends and public holidays play havoc on the business sector. The latest edition of the National Tender Bulletin demonstrates the public sector is not untouched by the slump in activity.

New tenders

Department of Labour

The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for maintenance of Envirorack (MKIV) for the Department of Labour for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 April

Tender no: RFB 1532/ 2017

Information: Lesley Chaule, (012) 482 2025, e-mail: lesley.chauke@sita.co.za

Closing date: 8 May

Electoral Commission

The IEC is looking for a printing capacity panel.

Note: Bids received will be evaluated in accordance with the evaluation criteria as set out in the bid documentation and the 80/20 scoring principle as provided for in the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2017. All services providers that wish to render goods/services to the Electoral Commission must self-register on the National Treasury Central Suppliers Database at www.csd.gov.za.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 April

Tender no: IEC/ LG- 02/ 2017

Information: Technical: Suzette Thato Ndala, (012) 622 5851, e-mail: ndalas@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, (012) 622 5700/5576

Closing date: 4 May

South African National Parks

SANParks requires the implementation of a PCI DSS compliant DTMF system for card payments processed telephonically.

Tender no: GNP- 045- 16

Information: Ntsatsi Elisa Makwa, (012) 426 5260, fax: 086 725 2422, e-mail: elisa.makwa@sanparks.org

Closing date: 2 May

The organisation is also looking for the rental, installation and maintenance of a vehicle monitoring system and devices for a period of five years.

Tender no: GNP- 041- 16

Information: Ntsatsi Elisa Makwa, (012) 426 5260, Fax: 086 725 2422, e-mail: elisa.makwa@sanparks.org

Closing date: 5 May

Erratum

Mine Health and Safety Council

Appointment of a service provider to develop and implement an e-performance management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 April

Tender no: MHSC032/ 2016-17

Information: Z Ndlangana, (011) 656 1797, e-mail: zndlangana@mhsc.org.za

Closing date: 9 May

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites bid proposals for the supply, delivery and installation of ICT infrastructure equipment at the SASSA Cape Town local office (Western Cape region).

Note: This bid will be evaluated on functionality as stipulated in the Terms of References and only service providers which score a minimum of 70 points on functionality will proceed to be evaluated further on price and B-BBBE level of contribution. This bid will be evaluated in accordance with the 90/10 preference point system, in terms of the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2011.

Compulsory briefing: Was11 April

Tender no: SASSA: 40/ 16/ICT/ WC

Information: Technical: Tajoodien Parker, (021) 469 0330, e-mail: TajoodienP@sassa.gov.za. General: Oliver Van Wyk, (021) 469 0365, e-mail: Olivervw@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 25 April

Cancellations

Coega Development Corporation

Request for proposals: telecoms and data centre services.

Tender no: CDC/ 131/ 17

State Information Technology Agency

Appointment of a specialist electrical contractor to replace one transformer and one indoor generator unit to provide one containerised generator unit at the SITA Centurion Data Centre.

Tender no: RFB- 1472- 2016

Result

Mine Health and Safety Council

Appointment of a service provider to design, develop, host and maintain its new Web site for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MHSC009/ 2016-17

Successful bidder: Pixy Corner

Value: R1 241 000



