Computicket acquires start-up Entry Ninja

Computicket has acquired start-up business Entry Ninja, an online entry portal used to facilitate entries for South African sporting events, for an undisclosed amount.

The ticketing company believes the acquisition will give it access to a previously unserved market segment.

Skilled at processing large transaction volumes, coupled with its vast distribution network, Computicket now wants to service mass sporting events via Entry Ninja's innovative system, it notes.

"We were actively looking to extend into event registration so as to better service our customers through the approximately 1 000 Computicket outlets," says Joseph Bronn, deputy chief operating officer at Computicket.

Entry Ninja's functionality enables a customer to create and save a personal profile. This means event entries can be finalised quickly and conveniently, eliminating the need to fill in a myriad of personal and contact information for each new sporting event a customer wishes to register for.

The start-up's service extends to different types of sporting events, plus it makes allowance for team entries and offers event organisers a timing facility. "It really is a one-stop solution," says Bronn.

He notes that understanding the customer requirements within this market segment is critical, therefore Entry Ninja's management team and small staff complement will continue running the day-to-day business operations.

