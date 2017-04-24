SARS clarifies position of IT official

Kgabo Hlahla is the group executive for strategy and architecture, digital info and technology at SARS.

The SA Revenue Service (SARS) says its investigation into the employment of Kgabo Hlahla, reportedly dismissed for misconduct at his previous job, could not discover anything untoward or inappropriate into his appointment.

In a statement, SARS says it finds no reason to act against Hlahla in any way.



Reports surfaced last week that Hlahla, identified as SARS' new acting chief officer of all IT systems, including e-filing and system refunds, was previously dismissed for misconduct.

According to reports, Hlahla was one of two senior officials that were dismissed at the department of health in Limpopo. He was the department's IT officer at the time of his reported dismissal.

Charges were brought against Hlahla after he "authorised the purchase of computers meant for the emergency medical services," the reports say.

The computers were found gathering dust in a storeroom at Polokwane Hospital, where they had remained unused.



In the statement, SARS also clarifies Hlahla's current position at the revenue service office.

It states: "He is the Group Executive: Strategy & Architecture, Digital Info & Technology.

"It is important to note that as SARS, we are dictated to by the laws of this country to respect employee's rights which includes Mr Hlahla's."

