Backup isn't just about storing copies of your customers' data; it's really more about what happens when you need to restore it. You see, the more often you back up, the more up-to-date the data is when the time comes to restore it. Much of this is driven by the backup window, which is the time it takes to perform a backup without impacting system and network performance. Performance degradation is one reason backups are usually done during off-peak hours.

Five steps to take backup from good2GREAT.

If you have been in the IT service business for a while, you likely have the basics down for backup. You probably have some revenue coming in from the service, and you might even have saved your clients a few times from severe data loss.

In short, you're good at backup. But what would make you great? No matter where you are now, there's always room to improve. Maybe you need to boost efficiency so you can reduce the cost of providing backup services. Or perhaps you have a hard time convincing prospects to invest in regularly tested, proactive backup services.

Regardless of how good you are now, you probably still have challenges to overcome. For instance, restores could be a nightmare if your software doesn't give you enough granularity and flexibility to adequately address critical needs. Or maybe your team's losing productivity by having to deal with multiple backup solutions for different clients.



