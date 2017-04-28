Uber's Levandowski to take smaller role

Uber has denied the lawsuit charges.

The head of Uber Technologies' self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from some of his duties until a lawsuit against Uber in which he is accused of stealing trade secrets is resolved, Uber said yesterday.

Levandowski said he was not leaving Uber but would not participate in any of Uber's work on Lidar, according to an internal e-mail to his employees first reported by Business Insider, which posted a copy of the e-mail on its Web site. Uber confirmed the contents of the e-mail to Reuters but declined to comment further.

Lidar is a technology critical to autonomous vehicles and at the heart of the lawsuit filed by Alphabet's Waymo against Uber. Waymo is Levandowski's former employer.

According to the e-mail, he will continue working on other parts of the self-driving car programme such as software and operations.

Waymo in February sued Uber, alleging theft of its proprietary information on Lidar, which uses light pulses reflected off objects to gauge their position.

Waymo's lawsuit accuses Levandowski of stealing more than 14 000 confidential documents with information on Lidar designs before leaving the company to join Uber. Levandowski has not been named a defendant in the lawsuit.

Uber has denied the charges, and Levandowski in a recent deposition declined to answer most questions on the advice of his attorney.

The e-mail did not give a reason for Levandowski stepping aside, but the decision came after a hearing in the case earlier this month in which US district judge William Alsup warned Uber that the evidence in the case could lead to an injunction barring Levandowski from working on Uber's self-driving car project.

Another hearing is scheduled for 3 May at which Waymo's request for an injunction on Uber's self-driving programme is due to be considered.

Uber named Eric Meyhofer to replace Levandowski as head of its Advanced Technologies Group. Meyhofer, a roboticist, joined Uber in January 2015 from Carnegie Mellon University. He was part of a group of 40 faculty, researchers and technicians who Uber hired away from the school to help launch its self-driving programme in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

