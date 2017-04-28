Hooke's Law - Stress and Strain Test

SPONSORED CONTENT

As a manufacturer of a variety of indoor and outdoor server cabinets, CPS Technologies speaks to the market and hears the problems it faces. One problem is overloading servers into server cabinets. Over time, the cabinets will fatigue and buckle.

CPS Technologies has solved this problem with its range of server cabinets. The server cabinets can carry loads in excess of 1 000kgs. The cabinets come with a host of other important features, including easy mobility, secure access points and more.

The bulk server cabinet features also include:

* Loading capacity – 1 200kgs;* Materials – high quality cold rolled steel;* Side panels – removable; and* Cooling fan – two, four or optional 120mm AC cooling fans.

Different materials have different load carrying capacities. This week, CPS Technologies shares a video on material behaviour to show that, over time, material will stress and fatigue. This knowledge allows CPS Technologies to design server cabinets that can handle even the heaviest servers.

Don't risk dropping and damaging your servers.

