Skyfii signs analytics deal with Woolworths SA

Wayne Arthur, Skyfii CEO.

Australia-headquartered data analytics and marketing services company Skyfii has finalised a master services agreement with Woolworths SA.

It will roll out its input/output (IO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform subscription services across 500 Woolworths stores over three years.

According to Skyfii, the data analytics and marketing services deployment at Woolworths Group is in line with its continued international growth in the retail vertical segment.

The partnership follows a pilot programme, during which the solution was rolled out to 89 local Woolworths stores.

Skyfii's SaaS solution allows retailers to offer customers free WiFi and loyalty benefits. This enables the retailer to get a better understanding of customer preferences, track customer traffic throughout its stores, and improve customer service.

Skyfii is also able to consolidate visitor data from multiple other sources, including CCTV cameras, security doors, point-of-sale and social media, it adds.

Woolworths Group head of IT infrastructure Jay Meyer says: "We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Skyfii, who've shown a high level of professionalism throughout the competitive tender process to be Woolworths Group's preferred analytics partner.

"This type of sophisticated data analytics and customer engagement tools for venues is the future of retail and will enable us to make informed, data-led business decisions, while improving customer experiences."

Woolworths Group is an international retailer with operations in 14 countries, and owns and operates over 1 300 large format stores. It has been the focus of Woolworths Group to be on the forefront of delivering a more personalised shopper experience, adds Meyer.

Wayne Arthur, Skyfii CEO, says: "We are delighted to be rolling out Skyfii's IO platform with this flagship customer and a global market leader in the large format retail segment. The data and insights that are captured through our subscription-based IO platform are now enabling Woolworths Group's stores across the group to gain deeper insights into their store performance."

Skyfii says its three key solutions – IO Connect, IO Insight and IO Engage – are integrated to give the retailer real-time data, the ability to analyse that data and the option to engage directly with individual consumers in omni-channel marketing campaigns.

"On a practical level, this solution will provide Woolworths Group with the ability to better optimise traffic flow through its stores and with richer data, and the ability to provide tailored offers and more personalised services to their customers. We are excited to conclude the initial roll-out and look to extend our relationship across all global markets with the Woolworths Group," concludes Arthur.



