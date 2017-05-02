Gauteng kicks off online learner registrations

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) online admissions Web site for learners going to grade one and eight next year has officially gone live.

Last year, the GDE introduced the Web site to enable parents to apply online for the 2017 academic year. However, on its debut, the site crashed and was beset with technical glitches for some time during the application process, leaving many parents frustrated and unable to make online admissions for their children.

According to the department, introducing the online admissions system was aimed at preventing long queues and to encourage a tech-savvy school registration process.

As of this morning, the department announced parents of learners in Gauteng should apply online for grades one and eight for the 2018 academic year.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi officially launched the 2018 online admissions and assisted community members in Orange Farm with online applications.

Applications start today and will close at midnight on 12 June, the department says. Parents can apply at the nearest school for in-between grades, namely grade two to seven or grade nine to 11.

"All parents applying for grade one and eight are encouraged to apply online as no admissions will be processed in schools, except for relocating parents and in-between grades. No admissions will be processed in January 2019."

Contingency plans

Following numerous challenges faced by parents and guardians with regards to the admissions system, the department has made a few changes to the online application process.

The GDE has made the application a three-step once-off process by eliminating the two-stage process of registering a profile and then later doing the application.

According to the department, the Web site is now interactive, provides parents with the option to choose a preferred language to complete the application and has been improved to cope with high traffic volumes. If the system cannot locate the address due to informal settlements, it will still provide school options based on the address nearest to home or workplace.

In addition, a video tutorial, a picture step-by-step guide and frequently asked questions for immediate guidance and reference will be available on the department's Web site.

After logging on to the system, parents should follow these steps:

* Enter parent details.

* Enter learner details.

* Select a school.

* Then click apply.

"Upon submitting the online application form, parents will receive their waiting list number via SMS or e-mail, and will be required to submit all their supporting documents to the relevant school. Supporting documents include ID/passport, immunisation card, most recent school reports, proof of work or home address, birth certificate and legal guardianship, among others.

"The placement phase will start from 24 July to 29 September. Parents will receive SMS notification or letter from the school informing them their application has been successful or otherwise. Those given offers of placement have seven working days to accept or reject the offer."

Universal access

To assist parents with no Internet access, the department says it will establish 65 admission operation centres across Gauteng.

GDE officials will be deployed to capture the applications in the admission operation centres.

Parents have also been encouraged to go to community libraries or Thusong centres to utilise computers that have Internet access.

The department reiterated its choice for an online admissions system, saying using modern technology is a huge convenience for parents by eliminating the need to queue at a school to submit an application form.

"Online application is fair, eliminates arbitrary action by schools to discriminate and exclude; it is also transparent as the department is now aware of all applications. Many parents have been complaining their applications are lost by schools – a deliberate attempt to cherry-pick by some schools."

It adds: "The promise we make to the people of Gauteng is that we will work tirelessly to ensure a smooth application process. This will include finalisation of placement for parents that apply on time.

"Our vision is to ensure the majority of learners study nearer to home for obvious efficiency and safety reasons. For that reason, we are making strides to ensure all our schools are sites of excellence."



