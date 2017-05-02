MTN discontinues VOD service

The MTN VU service will be discontinued effective 3 May 2017.

MTN SA has decommissioned its video-on-demand (VOD) service called MTN VU.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the mobile operator says: "MTN SA has taken a decision to decommission its video on demand service known as MTN VU."

The service will be discontinued effective 3 May 2017.

In line with the ongoing review of its operations, MTN is also reviewing its streaming and content strategy as the costs associated with offering these services have become prohibitive, the statement adds.

"As a gesture of goodwill, we will pay three months of ShowMax subscriptions at no extra cost to affected customers. The decision to discontinue VU does not signal a departure from this space, we are still committed to becoming a significant player in this field. To this end, we will announce new services to the market at an appropriate time," says Maxwell Nonge, chief digital officer at MTN SA.

