Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings: six solid years of patronship With CGF

SPONSORED CONTENT

Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings (Rifle-Shot) has renewed its corporate patronship with CGF Research Institute (CGF) for the sixth year. "Our relationship with CGF has been growing steadily, and the input we have enjoyed from CGF over the years has had a marked impact on our business," said Ian Huntly, MD and CEO of Rifle-Shot.

Having a very strongly aligned set of values, the executive leadership of both Rifle-Shot and CGF were bound to use their common traits and goals to actively support each other, their customers and their respective businesses at every opportunity. Needless to say, the relationship has grown from strength to strength.

Since its foundation, CGF has been (almost) single-handedly driving the upswing of businesses taking an interest in the need for better governance, or any form of governance, for that matter. The company's passion is evident in the heavy investment it has displayed in terms of the knowledge base, training curricula and networking activities to increase awareness in the subject of corporate governance.

CGF ensures as many people as possible are reached by offering its services at a very affordable rate. This alone is evidence of the integrity embodied in the organisation.

CGF's initial value lies within its vast repository of corporate governance expertise in the Knowledge Base, not least of which is its well-known Corporate Governance Framework, which is used by many consultants when advising organisations on an array of GRC-related matters.

Among others, the strong association that has been built between Rifle-Shot and CGF has enabled Rifle-Shot to not only apply many of the governance principles espoused by CGF within its own environment, but has also provided Rifle-Shot with the distinct advantage of introducing similar business-critical knowledge to its own customers. In addition, as a CGF Corporate Patron, Rifle-Shot has also made use of CGF's services as a regular feature within its own supply chain, both internally and externally, and supplies software and services to support and enhance these good practices.

"For any relationship to work and to be sustainable, there should be aligned values, excellent communications and reciprocity of value. The ongoing input and support from CGF has been extraordinary," said Huntly.

CGF has likewise enjoyed the benefits of this extraordinary business relationship. Besides the importance of receiving financial support from Rifle-Shot, which is used to subsidise the fees of CGF's smaller GRC clients, Rifle-Shot also opens non-competing business opportunities within its own constituencies to CGF. The collective objective is to promote sustainability across a broad spectrum of business through the considered implementation of GRC.

"When CGF first introduced the concept of Corporate Patrons within the company, it was imperative to demonstrate real value to our patrons by providing governance-related services to underpin each patron category. In the case of Rifle-Shot, our association has gone beyond a simple agreement; we have formed a business friendship which has been based on common values and trust," said Terry Booysen, CEO of CGF.

In a more recent development between the companies, Rifle-Shot, which is renowned as a specialist management performance company, has been assisting the manufacturing and automotive industries to improve their respective strategies, including their supply chain productivity. Indeed, Rifle-Shot is, in many instances, project managing these critical projects (which will assist the country in the creation of much needed employment) such that they remain very closely aligned to the strategic objectives of the National Development Plan of South Africa. As Rifle-Shot engages with industry leadership in this sector, which includes the Department of Trade and Industry and the CSIR, so too has CGF been included in these exciting developments. Both Rifle-Shot and CGF are united in their belief that sound governance, ethical decisions and well-considered strategies are the main ingredients for business sustainability and economic success.

As Rifle-Shot has agreed to extend its Corporate Patronship with CGF for another three years, both Huntly and Booysen agree strong, collaborative partnerships are necessary for their respective companies, and this could also serve as an example for others to remain competitive, resilient and sustainable in today's tough economy.

As is customary with CGF and its Corporate Patrons, all the companies within Rifle-Shot's supply chain will qualify for reduced pricing should they wish to avail themselves of CGF's Web-based Corporate Governance Body of Knowledge software.

Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings Rifle-Shot Performance Holdings was formed in 2001 and provides targeted consulting and implementation skills in the fields of operational intelligence, including: process enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), process safety, supply chain, enterprise quality management, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI). Rifle-Shot is a level 4 B-BBEE compliant organisation headquartered in Sandton, South Africa. Rifle-Shot combines its superior management consulting operation using subject matter experts and industry-specific best practice knowledge with world leading, high value add, niche software products and services to effect and support the enablement of exceptional operational performance jointly with its customers, and world-leading multinational enterprises. For more information about Rifle Shot Performance Holdings, visit www.rsph.co.za. CGF Research Institute CGF is a level 4 B-BBEE, Proudly South African compliant company that specialises in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting and reporting services. Through CGF's lead independent consultants, its service capabilities include: strategic management consulting, business restructuring, executive placements, executive coaching, board assessments and evaluation, outsourced company secretarial functions, facilitation of Corporate Governance Awareness workshops, IT governance through to enterprise risk management (ERM) consulting. All CGF's services cater for large corporates, small and medium-sized businesses and state-owned organisations. To find out more about CGF, its lead independent consultants and patrons, access www.cgf.co.za or www.corporate-governance.co.za.



