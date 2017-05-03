ZTE SA set for growth with new B-BBEE partner, move to impressive new headquarters in Johannesburg

SPONSORED CONTENT

ZTE – a global leader in the provision of telecommunications equipment and network solutions – is extending its commitment and footprint in the South African ICT market.

Liu Haishi, chairman and CEO of ZTE South Africa, notes this is an exciting time in the company's South African business history. "We are moving into a new era and our focus is to grow relationships and extend our footprint in the SA market. We are very excited to announce the signing of a new B-BBEE partnership with a 100% black female-owned enterprise, Saldomax Technologies. This new alliance, which is augmented by our corporate social investment initiatives, serves to affirm both ZTE's compliance and commitment to South Africa's development imperatives – aimed at creating an enabling environment for economic transformation."

He adds in June of this year, the company is poised for a move to a new 3 500sqm facility in Johannesburg that will serve as its corporate headquarters in SA.

"The new headquarters will be large enough to accommodate our growth plans and will house additional resources, including a research and development facility. Obviously, this move will also bring further employment opportunities with ZTE and, as such, endorse our commitment to the local market."

Haishi confirms that in the very near future, ZTE South Africa will be announcing details of the roll-out of corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at further demonstrating the corporation's commitment to South Africa and the development of its economy and people.

ZTE South Africa ZTE South Africa is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions. ZTE South Africa is dedicated to making quality communications technology accessible to all. The company draws on more than 25 years of experience and research investment to deliver smart, affordable, quality choices for infrastructure and mobile data device customers nationwide. For more information, visit www.zte.com.cn.



