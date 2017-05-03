Commvault ends 2017 fiscal year with continued global customer growth in fourth quarter

Gains momentum heading into next annual customer conference, Commvault GO.

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, ended its fiscal year for 2017 with continued worldwide customer growth in the fourth quarter.

Customer growth was driven by the success of Commvault's open data platform and the increasing customer demand for holistic data management at the core of their digital transformation strategy.

Some of the new and existing customers that have expanded their investment into Commvault's portfolio of data management solutions and/or services in Q4 FY 2017 include:

Americas:* CSPQ* Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company* BriteSky* StorageASP* Aspirus* Roseburg Forest Products Co.* Willis Towers Watson* Houston Methodist

"Throughout a series of organisational and business changes, Commvault has remained with us because of its reliability and assurance that our enterprise applications are protected at all times," said Shaun Dudley, Global Platforms & Data Management Services Director, Willis Towers Watson. "We look forward to this continued partnership and our joint success."

EMEA:

* Randstad Global IT Solutions

* KPN

* Dogus Teknoloji

* Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona

* UAB Euroapotheca

* Papierfabrik August Koehler

* IT Assist

* Schuberg Philis

* SAIB

APAC:

* Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB)

* University of Melbourne

* Union Life

"It is with great excitement that we end our 2017 fiscal year on a high note, with strong momentum and success in helping customers make their digital transformation a reality with Commvault's modern, holistic data management architecture as the centrepiece for this strategy," said N Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO of Commvault. "This customer growth gives us strong momentum heading into the new fiscal year and our upcoming customer conference, where optimising digital strategies and delivering on compliance requirements through holistic data management will take centre stage."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of two successful customer deployments announced by Commvault last week: 1) Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG), one of Europe's largest natural gas exploration, production and distribution conglomerates, implemented the Commvault Data Platform to simplify GDPR compliance and improve cost efficiency and access, while reducing business risk; and 2) Montgomery County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) in Red Oak, Iowa deployed the Commvault Data Platform to simplify data management and preserve clinical, patient and operational data.

Commvault's global customer growth in Q4 FY 2017 positions the company with added momentum heading into its next annual customer conference, Commvault GO 2017, from 6-8 November 2017 in Washington DC. Building on the overwhelming success of its sold-out conference in October of 2016, the event will bring together industry thought leaders, customers, partners and Commvault executives to discuss market forces and technology innovations to protect and use data to drive digital business transformation, optimise cloud strategies, and deliver on GDPR requirements today.

For more information on how to become a Commvault customer, please visit: http://www.commvault.com.

Commvault fiscal year end map.

