Bytes Document Solutions adds real-time analytics to its service offering

SPONSORED CONTENT

Bytes Document Solutions (BDS) has announced a new addition to its portfolio in the form of SmartICT from AppCentrix, a leading managed services company in the monitoring and analytics (MaaD) space. The SmartICT managed service will fall under BDS's Enterprise Software Services Division.

SmartICT appeals to CIOs who wish to ensure alignment between business and IT strategy and gain competitive advantage through data analytics and intelligent monitoring, while continuing to reduce costs and realise efficiencies. The service already boasts more than 6 000 sites across 45 data centres and currently gathers more than half a billion metrics a day for analysis and management insight.

"In line with BDS's philosophy of 'helping our customers do great work', SmartICT will provide a sought-after value-added service to our customer base in the face of changing market dynamics," says Koos Ligtenberg, director of software solutions at Bytes Document Solutions.

"We're thrilled to have added a true business performance service to our portfolio," notes Ligtenberg. "SmartICT will offer our customers the visibility, knowledge and transparency they seek across their entire ICT estate."

The SmartICT service collects big data from ICT, analyses it and allows customers to progress their ICT maturity from data, information, knowledge through to business wisdom.

"Empowered with a single view, the CIO is able to make decisions based on fact and reliable, correlated real-time data," adds Graeme Allcock, CEO of AppCentrix. "Customers who have implemented the service have found it truly instrumental in ICT transformation."

