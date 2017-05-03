Infoblox delivers elastic, secure DNS for service providers

Infoblox Trinzic Flex eliminates manual processes and reduces DNS-based threats across physical and virtualised environments.

Infoblox, the network control company that provides Actionable Network Intelligence, today announced Infoblox Trinzic Flex, an elastically scalable carrier-grade virtual appliance that delivers network control, security, and automation.

The dynamic nature of how users and devices connect and disconnect from networks demands an infrastructure that can scale based on elastic customer demand. With more than 200 service provider customers, many of whom are investing in these next-generation technologies, Infoblox Trinzic Flex enables service providers to auto-scale to meet the needs of these growing environments, without replacing infrastructure.

The expected growth in network functions virtualisation (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) spending from $2.3 billion this year to $11.6 billion in 2019 provides a clear indicator that service providers must shift to scalable architectures.

Infoblox Trinzic Flex allows service providers to improve service delivery and grow their network with minimal technology risk and cost, while transitioning from physical to virtualised infrastructure and leveraging technologies like NFV and SDN to future proof their networks.

With deep integration into NFV, open source solutions like OpenStack and commercial solutions like VMware, Infoblox helps service providers to eliminate manual processes and accelerate delivery time and optimise performance management. The introduction of Infoblox Trinzic Flex creates the first NFV virtualised DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP address management) appliance that provides elastic scaling capabilities. Through flexible capacity-based pricing, service providers can pay based on their need and then grow as their needs grow.

In addition to being able to scale, the service provider network must be secured to prevent disruptions in service. An often-overlooked security vulnerability revolves around DNS-based exploits that bypass traditional security approaches. Infoblox protects subscribers by using global threat intelligence and automated protection packages. The high-performance solution maintains critical DNS service availability in rapidly growing networks and even during malicious attacks. Sub-millisecond response and advanced threat protection maintains a low latency and a secure subscriber experience.

"The networking paradigm has shifted for service providers where on-demand virtualised NFV deployments are growing rapidly," said Dilip Pillaipakam, vice-president and general manager of service provider business at Infoblox. "For the past decade, Infoblox has been a key partner for global carriers for automating core services and securing DNS. The new Infoblox Trinzic Flex allows our service provider customers to enable value-added services like DNS firewall for subscriber security and Advanced DNS Protection, which protects organisations against the widest range of DNS-based DDOS attacks. They have the flexibility to deploy across tens, hundreds, or thousands of virtual appliances enabling them to right-size the solution to their specific needs."

The benefits of Infoblox Trinzic Flex include:

* Subscriber security and protection – keep subscribers safe and maintain brand integrity by reducing advanced persistent threats and malware propagation with intelligent DNS and domain monitoring and control.

* Centralised management – the Infoblox Grid architecture provides a consolidated and centralised management platform for the industry-leading authoritative and recursive DNS, and Advanced DNS Protection for multi-cloud deployments using OpenStack, VMware, and other platforms.

* Flexibility and auto-scaling – enable dynamic NFV auto-scaling and provide a flexible pricing model where service providers can easily add new virtual appliances when requirements increase, without adding new physical components.

* Robust integrations – improve orchestration and automation by leveraging pre-built OpenStack and VMware integrations as well as powerful inbound and outbound APIs to work in conjunction with existing SDN workflows and processes.

Availability

Infoblox Trinzic Flex is available now. For more information, visit https://www.infoblox.com/resources/solution-notes/infoblox-trinzic-flex-for-service-providers.

Infoblox Infoblox delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government and service provider customers around the world. As the industry leader in DNS, DHCP, and IP address management, the category known as DDI, Infoblox (https://www.infoblox.com/) provides control and security from the core – empowering thousands of organisations to increase efficiency and visibility, reduce risk, and improve customer experience.



