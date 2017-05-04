APG Cash Drawer partners with EET Europarts for strengthened global distribution strategy

APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today a new European distribution relationship with EET Europarts. The new partnership extends APG's reach across EMEA matching the increased consumer demand within the competitive POS marketplace.

Through this new alliance, EET Europarts' resellers and ISV's will be able to start ordering APG's products which integrate seamlessly with EET Europarts' partners product offering for POS peripherals, mobility and technology solutions. The new relationship signifies a unified mission to quickly deliver the latest cash drawer technology to retailers within grocery, hospitality, QSR and businesses worldwide.

"APG Cash Drawer is committed to our customers worldwide," stated Andrew Carr, European Managing Director at APG. "The POS ecosystem is evolving and it's important for us to have expanded partner reach across EMEA. Our partnership with EET Europarts will play a pivotal role in supporting our vision to globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. We're driven to deploy new technologies to Europe and beyond – to do that, we need partners who can deliver product quickly through distribution channel relationships."

"We are really proud of having this new partnership with APG," says Richard Gregoire, EMEA Director, POS and Auto-ID at EET Group. "We believe APG is the leader in the cash drawer market, and this strengthened relationship confirms our commitment to meet the growing demands of our resellers and ISVs to have access to the full range of the best offer. Also, the partnership confirms our strategy to expand our POS offering all over the EMEA region, and develop our existing POS product portfolio to continue to build a value-added POS solution for our customers."

Distribution:

For further information about the distribution of APG Cash Drawer products and solutions please contact the local EET Europarts sales entity: www.eeteuroparts.com

APG Cash Drawer resellers who are interested in becoming EET Europarts channel partners can visit EET Europarts' Web site: www.eeteuroparts.com

APG Cash Drawer, LLC APG Cash Drawer, with over 38 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's its general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtillTM Intelligent Cash Drawer, its products and brand are differentiated by its ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale.

To learn more about its products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com/europe or call +44 1273 616300. Follow it on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook. EET Group EET Group is Europe's leading distributor within: server, computer and printer parts; storage and network; mobile parts and accessories; home entertainment and lifestyle electronics; surveillance and security; professional av and digital signage; point of sale and auto id and logistical services. EET Group was founded in 1986, and is today represented with 34 sales offices in 27 countries across Europe and Africa under the commercial name EET Europarts. EET Group represents a wide range of leading brands including: HP, Lexmark, IBM, Canon, Epson, Acer, Lenovo, Axis, Synology, Samsung, Ernitec, Sony, Milestone, Sling Media, B&O PLAY, MicroBattery, MicroMemory, MicroLamp, MicroStorage, MicroConnect, MicroScreen, Hitachi, Western Digital, eSTUFF, Clint, Podspeakers, Sandberg, Garmin, Kensington, Loewe and many more. EET Group is situated in Birkerød just north of Copenhagen and is the parent company of all EET Europarts sales entities. As such, EET Group is the backbone of the organisation and provides all back office functions within: corporate management, finance, marketing, it, web- and erp-development, logistics, product management and procurement. The group employs more than 500 employees, serves more than 44 000 dealers and handles more than 1 000 000 deliveries per year.



