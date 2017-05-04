WhatsApp back online after global outage

WhatsApp is used by more than 1.2 billion people.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook, yesterday suffered a widespread global outage that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.

"Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologise for the inconvenience," WhatsApp said in an e-mail late on Wednesday afternoon.

WhatsApp was down in parts of India, Canada, US and Brazil, according to Reuters journalists. It affected people who use the service on Apple's iOS operating system, Alphabet's Android and Microsoft's Windows mobile OS.

In Brazil, where the professional class relies heavily on the messaging service, WhatsApp was down for about two-and-a-half hours. Many users switched to rival system Telegram, which has picked up millions of customers in Brazil after two previous WhatsApp outages resulting from court orders.

WhatsApp is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries.

The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

