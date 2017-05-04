Med-e-Mass, Datos bring m-healthcare plan to SA

Datos Health and Med-e-Mass have partnered.

Health

Datosand Med-e-Mass have entered into a partnership that will see the former being able to link care plan incentives to a patient's remote health progress.

Datos Health is a developer of the Patient-Generated Health Data (PGHD) platform, while Med-e-Mass is one of the largest electronic medical records providers in SA.

The partnership will also result in Datos' first large-scale implementation in the country involving a large number of chronic medicine patients. The companies plan to use the approach to integrate insurers within the monitoring process alongside patients and their doctors.

Datos' proprietary technology helps healthcare organisations, care teams and patients better manage PGHD on a large scale, therefore eliminating the need for call centres.

The platform manages communication protocols with different data sources, including synchronisation, priorities, and error protection and handling. Then raw data received from remote devices is cleaned, validated and made useable through validation processes such as outlier detection, data filtering, missing measurements handling and user validations.

The platform's monitoring plan console enables the creation of health plans for groups of patients with any medical condition. Users can then define key parameters, alert types and severity levels, as well as patient and caregiver messaging rules.

The company further says the platform increases patient engagement and automatically optimises care plans with the use of a personalised messenger bot. The platform also takes into account external data streams such as those related to location, temperature and pollution levels.

Uri Bettesh, CEO and founder of Datos, says management is delighted to partner with Med-e-Mass. "Their forward-thinking approach to involve insurers, patients and physicians under one health management platform will greatly improve the management of chronic conditions and reduce associated costs."

According to a report by the Department of Health, mobile technology has provided an opportunity to revolutionise healthcare, especially in SA where there are challenges of providing care in deep rural settings but also have a thriving telecommunications market.

The Datos platform is also being used in the US and Israel. Med-e-Mass has a geographic footprint in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and SADC countries Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland and Zimbabwe, where the platform capabilities will be sporadically implemented.

Gideon Brits, MD of Med-e-Mass, concludes: "Our partnership with Datos will enable us to provide a new approach to personalise care plans for better patient management. Using the automated PGHD platform, we will expand our capability to manage a complete health profile on a large scale."



