Vox, Safari partner to extend fibre networks

Safari Investments has appointed Frogfoot Networks as an exclusive partner for fibre network and connectivity infrastructure for its property portfolio.

JSE-listed Safari has property assets worth over R2.4 billion in Rustenburg, Sebokeng, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Heidelberg and Platz am Meer.

Frogfoot is the wholly-owned subsidiary of integrated ICT and connectivity provider Vox Telecoms.

Francois Marais, CEO of Safari, says the decision to move from Telkom "was an easy one" and that the input from Vox and Frogfoot was welcomed.

"Aside from offering us an infrastructure solution, the team found us cost-effective alternatives to ensure a seamless switchover process.

"Internet infrastructure is a vital inclusion in our investment in the building of commercial centres and other facilities. There is significant value not only to our tenants who see connectivity as a utility, but also to us. Our ability to do real-time market research directly impacts the services and solutions we can integrate into our offering of future investments."

The partnership is structured in such a way that Safari will own all the passive infrastructure installed for its portfolio and this will be maintained and managed by Frogfoot as the open access provider. The open access approach will enable end-users to have a choice of the Internet service provider with which they would like to partner.

Jacques du Toit, CEO of Vox, notes there is added pressure on property developers to equip premises with flexible connectivity, and fibre provides the most versatile solution. "Having an open access fibre network differentiates Safari's properties and provides the platform for smart buildings, offices and cities."

Last month, Du Toit announced Vox shareholders approved a R550 million investment earmarked to enable the company to prioritise three key areas of the business, including extending its fibre rollout through Frogfoot.

At the time, Du Toit said the company was moving away from being just an Internet service provider (ISP) to a telco that provides connectivity and integrated services.

"We are laying the foundation to secure market share and growth in key geographic precincts around SA. We will deploy the bulk of the investment to fast-track its fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business programme. In the past 18 months, the company has secured 86 000 fibre-to-the-home and just over 10 000 fibre-to-the-business opportunities. We now have more than 300 coverage areas where we are able to provide fibre-related services," he said.

