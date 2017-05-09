SAP targets $273.45bn market cap

SAP CEO Bill McDermott.

SAP targets a 300% increase of its share price in the next few years and a market capitalisation of more than €250 billion ($273.45 billion), chief executive Bill McDermott wrote in an internal e-mail seen by Reuters.

The memo comes after leading shareholder advisors called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.

Institutional Shareholder Services took issue with the supervisory board's unwillingness to acknowledge any need to improve its remuneration system despite shareholder dissent.

The payout to Bill McDermott of €15.6 million for 2016 ranks at the top end of German corporate pay, but does not stand out alongside SAP's main US competitors.

"I don't expect everyone will agree on an emotional topic like stock-based compensation," McDermott told SAP's workers in the internal e-mail, adding that one of the targets of SAP's executive board is to raise its share price by 300%.

"If we deliver on these goals, SAP will have a market capitalisation of more than €250 billion."

SAP's current market value stands at about €115 billion. It is already the most valuable company in the German blue chips index.

