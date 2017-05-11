Clint launches Special Edition of the award winning FREYA speaker

A dark coal black color combined with natural copper details blends "modern & classic" and gives an elegant expression.

The FREYA Special Edition Copper Speaker is the latest addition to the Clint Asgard FREYA range. The Special Edition speaker has an exclusive dark coal black colour with elegant copper details, and as an extra feature the designer's signature is on the backside of the speaker.

"Copper is a fantastic material. And it´s being used more and more in many forms and combinations. At Clint we appreciate nature and natural materials. In fact our brand name, Clint, refers to a natural rock formation in the southern part of Denmark," says Product Designer, Phillip Bodum, Clint Digital. "Copper is one of the few metals that is harvested directly from nature, unlike other metals which are extracted from an ore. I really hope that music lovers all over the world will appreciate the FREYA Special Edition with the copper details."

Technology:

The Clint FREYA speaker supports Truewireless Stereo technology, so two FREYA speakers can be paired together for an ultimate wireless stereo setup without cables.

FREYA Bluetooth has a built-in battery for optimal movability and flexibility. The size of FREYA makes it ideal for smaller to mid-size rooms.

Specifications:

Clint FREYA is a high performance wireless Hi-Fi speaker. You can stream your favorite music to FREYA from any source and device, via Bluetooth.

* For playing wireless music;

* Portable;

* Battery Operated. Built-In Li-Ion battery. Playback time up to 8 hours;

* Works with smartphones and tablets;

* Bluetooth for wireless music streaming;

* Bluetooth version supports Stereo Pairing (Wireless stereo);

* 7W full tone mono speaker (Bass reflex), Class-D amplifier with DSP;

* With USB for SW upgrade and charging supported devices;

* Line-In, 3.5mm stereo mini-jack;

* Size: Ø100mm x H 220mm; and

* Weight: 1,2 kg.

FREYA fits perfectly in any room – office, living room, kitchen or bedroom. FREYA can easily be moved around with its small size and light weight.

The elegant cylindrical FREYA speaker, designed by Danish designer Bodum, with its compact look and stylish metal grill, makes it adaptable and nice to look at in any setting.

The materials are vital, not only to give music lovers a high quality product, but also for the product to last longer. Materials used for FREYA are high-end steel and grade A aluminium, giving the speaker a very elegant look that differs from other products.

Control buttons are placed on top of the speaker for easy and convenient operation.

FREYA provides a nice, soft and detailed sound.

FREYA is now available in six colours: Charcoal Grey, Chalk White, Dusty Rose, Misty Green, Powdery Blue and the new FREYA Special Edition in Black with Copper details.

Price:

FREYA Special Edition Copper Speaker w/Bluetooth retails for €189

New FREYA Special Edition with designer's signature is available in stores from May 15th 2017.

Distribution:

EET Europarts is the distributor of Clint Digital products and the Asgard series.

For further information about distribution, resellers and reselling, please contact your local EET Europarts sales entity.

Contact details can be found here: www.eeteuroparts.com

Clint Digital & Asgard All Asgard products reflects the tradition behind Danish design, Danish acoustics and the typical Nordic simplicity in materials, functionality and simple user interface. The whole series of Asgard is developed in Denmark by Clint Digital and is designed by the Danish designer Phillip Bodum.




