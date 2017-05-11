Adapt IT acquires 100% of Micros SA

Adapt it expands into hospitality industry with acquisition of Micros South Africa, the hospitality management specialists

JSE-listed Adapt IT ("Adapt IT") today announced that it has acquired 100% of the Micros South Africa Group ("Micros"), a leading provider of integrated software and hardware solutions to the hospitality and retail industries in South Africa and Africa.

Micros has over 20 years' experience and over 300 employees specialising in the resale, support and deployment of software and hardware products along with rapidly growing cloud solutions and the provision of professional services for the hospitality industry. Micros distributes Oracle Hospitality products under value-added reseller agreements with global software vendor Oracle. Oracle's hospitality solutions are in use across some 330 000 customer sites in 180 countries globally. Micros' portfolio of products and services help with the management of hotels, retailers and food and beverage facilities across large corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises and independent businesses. The restaurant management portfolio includes point-of-sale systems, customer loyalty solutions, as well as solutions that automate back- and front-of-house communication. The hotel management portfolio includes central reservation systems, property management solutions and back-office functions.

According to Research and Markets' Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software 2016-2020 report, the hospitality management software market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.14% between 2016 and 2020. The report also named Oracle as the top vendor in this market. This targeted acquisition is in line with Adapt IT's strategy of planned acquisitive growth and allows the company to further expand, strengthen and reinforce its customer base and solutions set, specifically in the hospitality industry.

Sbu Shabalala, CEO of Adapt IT, says the numerous synergies between Adapt IT and Micros highlight the value of this acquisition in augmenting Adapt IT's overall growth strategy, not only in key sectors in South Africa but also in certain markets in Africa. "Adapt IT and Micros can benefit from the synergy and scale advantages that already exist to leverage further opportunities to increase revenue and capacity."

Micros Managing Director, Paul Stephenson, says the combination of their expertise with world-class software allows Micros to provide its customers with core business solutions that are imperative to the success of their operations. "Our aim is to deliver optimal return on investment to customers by providing a complete solution, consisting of software, hardware, implementation and training using focused best practice methodologies. Micros and Adapt IT's shared customer-focused approach and similar values will ensure that we continue to benefit our customers whilst improving our overall value proposition."

Shabalala says that this acquisition has reinforced Adapt IT's position as an ICT sector leader and also complements its proven expertise in industry leading software technologies. "The addition of Micros will enhance the overall Oracle capability within Adapt IT, create an entry into the hospitality sector based on deep vertical industry expertise, and support our continued growth in South Africa and the African market."

Stephenson concludes: "The combination of Adapt IT and Micros will reinforce our ability to provide premier services and value to our customers."

Stephenson concludes: "The combination of Adapt IT and Micros will reinforce our ability to provide premier services and value to our customers."




