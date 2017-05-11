Randstad Group selects Trend Micro to protect its public cloud infrastructure

Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Randstad Group, a human resources and flexible work services industry leader, has selected Trend Micro to ensure all services on new infrastructure will benefit from optimum security protection using deep security as a service (SAAS). Randstad has selected Trend Micro as its cloud infrastructure security solution partner for the next five years.

The Randstad Group is currently consolidating and centralising its IT infrastructure across 30 IT departments providing service to 40 operating companies in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. This transformation will increase efficiencies, reduce risks and align IT infrastructure with Randstad's digital vision to provide better service.

Host and consumption-based

Trend Micro Deep Security is a market leader in server protection solutions. The solution encompasses a complete set of security controls which are entirely host and consumption-based. Automated policy-based protection is possible thanks to the integration of the controls in its design. In this SAAS model, Randstad will only incur the costs associated with the actual use of the platform (pay as you go).

Deep Security is optimised to integrate with a large number of Microsoft and Linux server platforms offering fast and effective protection against new and unknown vulnerabilities. Deep Security supports DevOps processes and container technology integrating with Splunk and ServiceNow, which Randstad will also deploy.

Bernardo Payet, general manager for Randstad Global IT Solutions said, "Today the disruptive influences of digital technology are providing us with more opportunities to capitalise in our markets. We decided to centralise responsibility for all IT Infrastructure into the new Global IT Shared Service Centre (SSC). In turn, the IT SSC was looking for partners to transform the landscape over time, to a fully cloud-enabled future mode of operations. We found in Trend Micro the perfect combination of an effective and scalable platform to fulfil Randstad's security requirements."

"Trend Micro helps companies embrace cloud technologies securely," adds Steven Heyde, regional director for Trend Micro Benelux. "Ultimately this delivers a flexible and efficient infrastructure with applications and data which can be used safely in the cloud. We are proud to support Randstad Group in their transition to the AWS Cloud."

Trend Micro Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Its innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centres, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All its products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defence with centralised visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 5 000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organisations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com. Randstad The Randstad Group is a global leader in the HR services industry and specialised in solutions in the field of flexible work and human resources services. Its services range from regular temporary staffing and permanent placements to inhouse services, professionals, and HR solutions (including recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, and outplacement). By combining its human touch with technology-driven solutions and tools, it aims to offer both clients and candidates the best tools and solutions for increased efficiency and engagement, connecting more people to more jobs. Randstad has top-three positions in Argentina, Belgium and Luxembourg, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States, and major positions in Australia and Japan. At year-end 2016, Randstad had 36 524 corporate employees and 4 752 branches and Inhouse locations in 39 countries around the world. In 2016, Randstad generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad Holding is listed on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam, where options for stocks in Randstad are also traded. For more information, see www.randstad.com.



