Government donates computer lab to rural KZN school

The Department of Science and Technology has donated a computer lab equipped with 30 desktops to a rural KZN school.

The Department of Science and Technology minister Naledi Pandor has handed over a high-tech computer laboratory to Isigidisabathembu Primary School in iLenge-Majuqule village, uThukela district, KwaZulu-Natal in iLenge-Majuqule village, uThukela district, KwaZulu-Natal. The village is situated near Harrismith.

Pandor together with deputy minister Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi earlier this week donated the Internet-enabled computer laboratory equipped with 30 desktops, a multimedia printer, external hard drives, and a projector benefiting 156 learners. A further nine laptops were provided to the school's six teachers while 19 tablets were donated for use by Grade R learners.

Six teachers at the school will receive training on using the computers and their programs.

A recent survey of 50 educators from different South African backgrounds, commissioned by Microsoft, indicated that educators see themselves as highly tech-proficient; however, most lack proper training to understand and implement the integration of technology into the way they teach.

Key findings also revealed that 88% of educators said they believe their school leaders have a clear vision of how to use technology for the enhancement of the classroom experience. Forty eight percent of educators also reported that technology was used in their classrooms; and 70% said that virtual collaboration: working with others remotely, is a key skill required by students.

"We feel privileged to bring this facility here that will improve access to science and technology for the community," said the minister. Pandor added that the equipment will improve teaching and learning at the school.

In July 2016, the department donated ICT equipment to Tshwane Secondary School in the Pretoria CBD as part of the Mandela Day commemorations. Donated equipment included computers, tablets as well as science laboratory equipment.

