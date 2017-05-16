Fujitsu co-creates fully optimised SAP landscapes for the digital world

News facts:

* Fujitsu enables customers to accelerate digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA.

* XpressWay for SAP service package offers an integrated approach to SAP S/4HANA implementations for driving digital transformation.

* Extensive SAP experience at Fujitsu helps customers unlock the potential of integrated, high-performance, scalable environments.

Fujitsu is enabling organisations to accelerate their digital journey by creating fully optimised SAP landscapes to provide dependable mission-critical computing as a foundation for the digital future.

At SAPPHIRE NOW , taking place from 16-18 May, in Orlando, Florida, Fujitsu presents its newest SAP-related solutions and services in four areas: connected enterprise, customer engagement, enterprise productivity, and digital transformation.

Fujitsu boasts a deep understanding of SAP and its business processes – and draws on the experience of serving more than 10 000 shared customers with SAP through a technology partnership that has spanned 40 years[1]. Fujitsu combines hardware and services know-how to streamline, consolidate, and fully orchestrate entire SAP landscapes; to simplify the SAP implementation process through proven methodology; and to help customers leverage the latest version of SAP's in-memory relational database management system, SAP S/4 HANA, as a powerful engine for digital transformation.

At SAPPHIRE, the all-in-one SAP implementation package, Fujitsu XpressWay for SAP S/4HANA, will showcase how organisations can transform and optimise entire SAP landscapes for the digital economy. Furthermore, the Fujitsu Analytics Accelerator Platform for SAP Vora will be presented with live demonstrations on how to run consolidated, enriched, interactive analytics from both ends of the data spectrum – pulling together information from both enterprise systems and Hadoop databases.

High-performance infrastructure and application environments support the development of new business models based on SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA – connecting people, devices and business networks in real time. Also on show at SAPPHIRE, XpressWay bridges the gap between IT and business departments, aligning technology with business processes so that customers can succeed on their digital transformation journey.

Thomas Kriechbaum, Chief Process Officer at joint Fujitsu and SAP customer, HOERBIGER, says: "We are completely reshaping our processes, and implementing S/4HANA technology. Fujitsu is supporting our transformation. We can rely on Fujitsu as a partner that guarantees our systems are online 24/7 across the globe, which is important to us. Fujitsu is also bringing us new knowledge on how to implement the latest S/4HANA technology."

As SAP S/4HANA gathers momentum in the market, Fujitsu offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions – from PRIMEFLEX for SAP Landscapes integrated systems through to a pay-as-you-go cloud-based alternative. Fujitsu Cloud Service K5 is running HANA workloads in the cloud on a high-performance in-memory computing engine. In addition, Fujitsu delivers managed SAP services from 16 dedicated data centres around the world and boasts more than 2 800 SAP consultants. And for enterprises focusing on cloud-based delivery models, Fujitsu provides Cloud Foundry services to manage SAP DevOps environments as a key part of wider cloud environments.

Creating smart, connected and future-ready enterprises

In today's era of IOT and big data, Fujitsu solutions for SAP are enabling smart, connected and future-ready enterprises. The Virtual Factory, a highlight on the Fujitsu booth at SAPPHIRE NOW, showcases the industrial IOT solution, Fujitsu Connected Enterprise. Fujitsu will also demonstrate how the convergence of IT and operational technology is empowering proactive management and simplified business operations – providing actionable insights into all aspects of asset and manufacturing operations. When coupled with advanced analytics, smart automation minimises risk, reduces operational costs and is proven to enhance both efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Asif Poonja, VP and Practice Leader, SAP at Fujitsu America, says: "Getting the most out of any SAP architecture does not necessarily require a technology upgrade; what's more important is focusing on streamlining processes, breaking down silos and re-architecting with S/4HANA. Many organisations recognise the need for such a platform, but are uncertain how to best introduce and fully use all the performance capabilities of SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA systems. We enable organisations to fully rethink and optimise business processes, function by function, and benefit from new solutions in key areas such as customer engagement, business innovation and enterprise productivity."

Full line-up of solutions for SAP environments

For customers looking for an optimised, on-premises solution for SAP environments, new generation Fujitsu PRIMEQUEST servers deliver assured business continuity and supreme scalability. PRIMEQUEST is a scalable and secure high-availability system that can easily provision new services – ensuring customers are well prepared for future growth. Furthermore, predefined and pre-tested PRIMEFLEX for SAP integrated systems provide a robust, agile infrastructure to ensure fast and secure implementation and operation of SAP applications, helping accelerate SAP transformation processes.

[1] About Fujitsu and SAP

A trusted SAP Global Partner for over 40 years, Fujitsu has successfully helped thousands of customers worldwide to simplify, transform and grow. Fujitsu expertise with SAP solutions, combined with in-depth industry and technology experience, helps empower organisations to achieve business objectives and take the lead over their competition. Fujitsu facilitates digital transformation and drives innovation in all areas – from cloud services via managed SAP operations to solutions and services for on-premises deployments.

The Fujitsu portfolio of solutions for SAP environments includes advanced technologies and services capabilities in business areas, including connected enterprise, enterprise productivity, customer engagement and digital platforms. Fujitsu works together with customers and specialist partners to co-create solutions that reduce complexity and optimise investment in SAP applications, and with IOT and SAP S/4HANA. As a result, customers can enjoy a connected and more efficient enterprise, exceptional ROI and expect better business outcomes.

SAP runs its own business on more than 5 000 Fujitsu servers, and has more than 50 petabytes of data storage, implemented and managed by Fujitsu.

