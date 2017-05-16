Universal smart meter head-end solution launched in Africa

EOH Energy Solutions & Analytics (EOH ESA) has concluded an agreement with Netinium International to resell and add services and products to Netinium's AMM+ smart multi-device management platform: a reliable and well-tested head-end solution for every type of smart meter and communication means.

EOH ESA primarily services public sector bodies such as energy departments, energy regulators and utilities with its own software, as well as complementary offerings from third parties. Located in South Africa, EOH ESA plans to sell and support projects in the African region, and through its wide EOH network of offices even has strong support capabilities for Middle Eastern opportunities.

Providing AMR/AMI services independently

Rob Surtees, Divisional Manager at EOH ESA, comments: "Our strategy has always been to provide automated meter reading/advanced metering infrastructure (AMR/AMI) services independently of any single meter manufacturer, and we have been looking in particular for a suitable AMI solution for quite some time. We believe Netinium to be the perfect strategic solution for us, as it fits into both the revenue and supply-demand balance areas as an AMI/AMR smart grid technology.

"With our expansion strategy beyond our traditional markets and looking to service new customers both within and beyond the South African borders, we believe the Netinium solution to be an excellent choice for us. While we have been one of the leading providers of AMR and related services in SA for the past 20 years, having our own metering data management solution (ENYGMA), Netinium provides a complementary offering, enabling us to make inroads into the rapidly growing AMI environment. We will be offering AMI as a new product/service on-site or, where appropriate, as a managed cloud-based service to existing customers (Eskom or EDM), as well as new customers (other African utilities with AMI strategies in place)."

Fery Cserép, CEO of Netinium, is excited about this expansion of the footprint of Netinium: "With EOH ESA we have found a very knowledgeable partner to roll-out our product and vision for trustworthy and future-proof large-scale smart meter deployments. We are impressed with EOH ESA's technical and functional understanding of our market segment, as well as its reputation and products that complement our offering."

During the last months, EOH ESA has been trained on the Netinium platform and will be equipped to also add new meter adapters to the platform to support all specific needs and requirements of customers. Additionally, EOH ESA is capable of offering Netinium as an on-premises or cloud solution.

Enjoyed this story? Subscribe to ITWeb's eChannel newsletter.

Netinium Netinium offers an advanced AMM+ smart device management platform, developed for large-scale residential multi-vendor/multi-service smart metering. The field-proven technology provides a solid solution for data collection, data integration and management of unlimited numbers of devices. Netinium develops, markets and sells multi-vendor, multi-platform and multi-utility remote data collection and management solutions, ensuring grid operators and utilities have full life cycle support for their smart devices. Among projects in Africa, Middle East and Europe, Netinium's largest customer currently operates over 2 million meters and will reach 6 million before 2020. EOH EOH is the largest technology services company in Africa, and has a wide range of industry consulting, IT services, software, IT infrastructure, industrial technologies and BPO solutions. EOH's 12 500 staff members deliver these services to over 5 000 large enterprise customers across all major industries throughout South Africa, Africa and the Middle East. EOH is present in 134 locations in South Africa, and has a growing international footprint with over 50 points of presence in the rest of Africa and internationally.



