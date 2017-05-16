US Mission to SA supports SA's renewables sector

There is a strong case for renewable energy to play a role in SA's energy future, says the US Mission to SA.

The US Mission to SA has partnered with World Bank's Connect4Climate and GreenCape to boost renewable energy in SA.

Under the partnership, the organisations aim to convert a general public awareness and understanding about renewable energy into tangible action that creates jobs, bolsters the economy and increases international collaboration.

The US Mission believes the solar and wind industries have taken off and there is a strong case for renewable energy to play a role in SA's energy future.

The partnership comes amid growing concerns in SA's renewable energy sector. Although the industry has widely been hailed as a success story, the sector has been crying foul over Eskom's continued delays in signing new power purchase agreements.

According to the renewable energy sector, under the Integrated Resources Plan 2016 update report constrained scenario, there will be greater allocations given to nuclear and coal at significantly more expensive cost than new solar and wind energy. It is estimated nuclear will cost SA about R1 trillion.

Last month, the Department of Energy, once again, delayed the signing of power purchase agreements with the renewable energy industry. This after president Jacob Zuma reshuffled the Cabinet.

The new partnership – Energy21: Exchange Hub – aims to equip global and local renewable energy champions to raise awareness about the remarkable advances in the renewable energy sector.

"South Africa's renewable energy sector has become recognised as one of the country's most notable success stories over the years. It is for this reason that we are using our collective experience to support this sector as it prepares to transition to its next phase of growth in South Africa's energy future," says Teddy Taylor, US consul general in Cape Town.

Energy21: Exchange Hub will play an important part in SA's Energy Month in May, an ideal moment to raise awareness about innovative and profitable clean energy solutions, Taylor adds.

The partners recently had an interactive workshop in Cape Town to equip participants with communications skills to tell their renewable energy stories.

The Cape Town event was a follow-up to the first Energy21: Exchange Hub workshop that took place in Pretoria in late 2016, following which participants – from both the public and private sectors as well as prominent renewable energy organisations – have already been able to put their skills into practice to raise awareness of their work in the South African renewable energy sector.



