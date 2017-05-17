Bytes Document Solutions launches Xerox MFP devices for small office

Xerox WorkCentre 3335.

To help small and medium-size businesses, Bytes Document Solutions (BDS) has introduced the Xerox WorkCentre 3335/3345 multifunction printers (MFPs) and Xerox Phaser 3330, a set of compact and affordable black-and-white printers. BDS is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries and forms part of the telecommunications, multimedia and IT (TMT) organisation of Altron, the parent holding company.

The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 and the WorkCentre 3335 were chosen by BLI analysts in March as winners of a Winter 2017 Pick for Outstanding MFP. Twice a year, with its Pick awards, BLI gives special recognition in each category to those products that provided the most outstanding performances in BLI's exhaustive lab tests.

According to the award results, the Xerox WorkCentre 3345 offers smooth operation thanks to its intuitive touchscreen control panel and easy-to-navigate, bidirectional print drivers. It also provides numerous eco-friendly features that help to reduce total cost of ownership.

"In a small office, productivity drain can begin with a piece of office equipment or a process that no one quite knows how to manage. It could be connectivity problems, slow print speeds, poor image quality or complicated set-up," notes Ernest Leong, marketing product manager, OPB at BDS. "The new printers offer outstanding performance, ease of use and the latest mobility features you would expect to see in an MFP."

The printers make it easy to connect to mobile devices and to simplify setup. Internal WiFi connectivity and near field communication tap-to-pair allow mobile workers to link their phones and tablets for easy mobile printing from any location. Time-saving features, such as the WiFi installation wizard and on-device address book, take the guesswork out of wireless connectivity and enable faster document delivery.

Xerox designed the WorkCentre 3335/3345 MFPs and the Phaser 3330 with a host of powerful productivity tools to help offices uncover easier and simplified ways to work, including:

* Sizeable processing power and faster print speeds of 33ppm-40ppm.

* Enhanced image quality (1 200dpi x 1 200dpi) for sharp text and detail.

* The latest security features to keep sensitive, confidential documents away from unintended recipients.

* The ability to scan to e-mail or print from the cloud or a USB memory drive right at the device.

* A large colour touchscreen interface, which makes it simple to navigate all of the device's features.

* Equipped with Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print and the Xerox Print Service Plug-in for Android and Mopria, a set of standards that enable printing from a mobile device to printers from different manufacturers or brands. Users can print e-mails, photos and documents instantly from any device.

* A recommended monthly print volume of up to 6 000 pages per month

The devices are available immediately worldwide. For the suggested retail price for the WorkCentre 3335/3345 and the Phaser 3330, contact the Web site www.bdsol.co.za to find your nearest dealer.

