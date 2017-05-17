Printer goes a long way for children's home

(From left to right) Siva Pillay, Director at Develop Mentors - DEVELOP South Africa Dealer, Faith Abrahams, Communications Manager at The Love of Christ Children's Home (TLC), Marc Pillay, CEO at DEVELOP South Africa

DEVELOP South Africa, a wholly owned Bidvest company, recently donated a multifunctional printer (MFP), with its maintenance service included, to The Love of Christ Children's Home (TLC), based in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. The DEVELOP South Africa team visited the orphanage to hand over the device, and also to deliver some delicious goodies for the kids.

Established by the Jarvis family in 1993, TLC's mission is to care for any baby that has been abandoned or orphaned. The organisation believes every child has the right to a loving family, and it is committed to finding a home for all the children in its care. TLC both employs permanent staff and relies on volunteers who assist in the education and supervision of the children in its care

Since its inception, the orphanage has cared for and enabled the placement of over 800 babies through adoption, and some – although only a small number – have even been reunited with their biological parents. Not only that, but the Jarvis family has adopted 19 of those children who were not placed in adoptive homes.

DevelopSA ineo+452

"DEVELOP South Africa was eager to support TLC's wonderful work within the community in any way possible. We were able to provide the orphanage with an ineo + 452, an all-round colour MFP, that offers quality print-outs, is cost-effective to own and fits seamlessly into any workflow, as it is designed for convenience," says Marc Pillay, CEO at DEVELOP South Africa.

The Love of Christ Children's Home (TLC)

DEVELOP South Africa DEVELOP South Africa, a wholly owned Bidvest company, represents a leading international office communication solutions brand. DEVELOP's ethos is to assess, design and guide clients throughout the implementation process and beyond. We offer continued onsite technical and software management, as well as the supply of spare parts and consumables. Its primary objective is to increase productivity in customers' business environments. With a principle of "dynamic balance", DEVELOP South Africa offers clients cost-effective innovation in the product area, while being dedicated to a mutually beneficial relationship with its business partners.





"The machine will be used for TLC children's homework projects, as well as to help the staff with admin tasks such as printing brochures and proposals, scanning presentations and important documentation, ultimately helping them continue carrying out the great work that they do," Pillay adds. "We are delighted that we can make a small difference in the children's lives. We are also very grateful to the commitment of our dealer, Develop Mentors, who will continually maintain the condition of the machine," he concludes.