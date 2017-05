SPONSORED CONTENT

Mobile phones just got smarter with a new biometric security capability.

Iris scanning comes to mobile.

As hackers and their tools of the trade become more aggressive and effective, as the week's events around WannaCry ransomware have evidenced, our defences against them need to evolve equally quickly.

Iris scanning is considered one of the most secure ways to protect your mobile device.

Devices are no longer purely work or personal, they're a hybrid of the two, which means the information and applications stored on them need far more protection than a simple password or swipe pattern can provide.

Please click here to read more.