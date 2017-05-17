Instagram takes another Snapchat feature

Instagram has taken on another core feature from rival Snapchat, this time introducing face filters to its camera.

The picture-sharing app will now offer eight different filters that users can apply to their or a friend's face and post it directly to their Story or send in a direct message. The filters include crowns, bunny and koala ears, and spectacles.

Users will need to update their app to access them. Once updated, users either long-press the screen to have the filters pop-up, or press the dedicated button in the bottom right corner.

The filters work on both photo and video on the front- or back-facing camera, and also work with Instagram's GIF creation tool Boomerang.

There are no plans to monetise the feature yet.

The company also announced other new features that allow users to play videos in rewind mode and add hashtag stickers.

This is the latest stint by the Facebook-owned company to emulate features similar to those of social media rival Snapchat.

It began with the integration of the ‘Stories' feature, which allows users to post disappearing images and short videos and has since been developing the feature. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp users can now also post images and videos which disappear after 24 hours in a slideshow format.

In April, Instagram said over 200 million people used Stories daily, and it was reported to have over 700 million active users of the overall platform.

By comparison, Snapchat has 161 million daily active users.



