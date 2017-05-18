Qlik announces global, regional partner awards at Qonnections 2017

Annual awards honour outstanding achievement and innovation for joint customer success.

Qlik, a leader in visual analytics, today announced the winners of its annual global and regional partner awards. Presented at Qonnections 2017, the company's global customer and partner event, the awards recognise the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories.

"2016 was a momentous year for Qlik and our global partner network, with the tremendous adoption of Qlik Sense and our modern, platform-based approach to BI and analytics. Our partners are the most critical component of Qlik's go-to-market strategy and help us extend our leadership in delivering high-value solutions that meet customers' BI requirements from a single platform," said Toni Adams, Senior Vice-President of Global Partners and Alliances Sales, Qlik.

"We are proud to acknowledge the achievements made in 2016 by Qlik partners, and look forward to continuing our mutual success in 2017."

Global partner award recipients include:

* Rookie Partner of the Year: Technology Integration Group (TIG)

* Solution Provider of the Year: Aginic

* Master Reseller of the Year: SP Data

* Consulting and Services Partner of the Year: Accenture APAC

* OEM Partner of the Year: Precima

* Academic Partner/Education Services of the Year: Analytics8

* Corporate Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: KPMG UK

* Technology Partner of the Year: Cloudera

* Partner Innovation Award: Bardess Group

EMEA partner award recipients include:

* Rookie Partner of the Year: GainInsights

* Solution Provider of the Year: Agilos

* Master Reseller of the Year: SP Data

* Consulting and Services Partner of the Year: Accenture EMEA

* Academic Partner/Education Services of the Year: CACI

APAC partner award recipients include:

* Rookie Partner of the Year: Microchannel Services

* Solution Provider of the Year: Aginic

* Master Reseller of the Year: K.K. Ashisuto

* Consulting and Services Partner of the Year: Accenture APAC

* Academic Partner/Education Services of the Year: Sift Analytics Group

LATAM partner award recipients include:

* Rookie Partner of the Year: Grupo Sellcom

* Solution Provider of the Year: AGS Nasoft

* Master Reseller of the Year: Inteligencia de Negocios Chile

Follow Qonnections 2017 as it unfolds on Twitter via @Qlik and #Qonnections.

