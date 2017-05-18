Azure lands in Africa

Scott Guthrie, executive VP of the Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise Group.

At a time when international organisations may be rethinking investments in SA, Microsoft has announced plans to break ground in Johannesburg and Cape Town to build its first hyperscale datacentres in Africa.

With initial availability expected in 2018, the datacentres will deliver a range of cloud services, namely Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, to SA and other Sub-Saharan markets.

The location of datacentres locally will enable a higher quality of service, performance and reliability, the company says.

The news will also ease concerns around data residency and sovereignty.

"The presence of local facilities will be greatly encouraging to South African customers, particularly those in regulated industries such as financial services and the public sector, where data sovereignty concerns are paramount. This is a strongly positive development for the cloud industry in Africa," says Jon Tullett, senior research manager, IDC MEA.

Microsoft has already seen growth in demand for cloud services across Africa, claiming it has brought 728 000 African SMEs online, with over 500 000 using Microsoft cloud services. It also has pan-African corporate giants as clients, such as Standard Bank, which relies on Azure to deliver apps and services to African customers.

Scott Guthrie, executive VP of the Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise Group, says: "We're excited by the growing demand for cloud services in Africa and the ability of the cloud to act as a catalyst for new economic opportunities.

"By delivering the Microsoft Cloud from within Africa, cloud services ranging from intelligent collaboration to predictive analytics will spur entrepreneurship and innovation, fuel growth for businesses of all sizes, and enable government organisations to better serve the needs of their citizens."

The announced plans for South African datacentres to serve Sub-Saharan Africa complement plans for two new datacentres in France, which are expected to serve North Africa, as well as parts of Europe.

Microsoft claims its cloud infrastructure supports over a billion customers and 20 million businesses around the globe.



