How attacks like WannaCry work

Today, ransomware is one of the biggest cyber threats in 2016. To avoid becoming a victim, you need to take action now to protect your computer systems.

Press release issued by Veeam Software
Johannesburg, 18 May 2017

Over the weekend, a virus called WannaCry wrought havoc on computer systems around the world. This latest incident underlines just how vital cyber security is. Find out everything you need to know about how ransomware works – and how to defend against it – by downloading this whitepaper from Veeam.

Detecting Threats and Protecting Your Data

