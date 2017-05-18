Internet Solutions finalises acquisition of MWeb

Internet Solutions MD Saki Missaikos.

Pan-African telecoms services provider, Internet Solutions, has today confirmed that the acquisition of consumer Internet service provider MWEB Connect, through parent company Dimension Data, has been concluded.

This means Internet Solutions will now be extending its presence and services from the SME, enterprise, and wholesale segments to the growing consumer market in South Africa.

"Both companies have a common vision of providing seamless connectivity for the African consumer at home, on the move, in the office, and in public spaces, and we look forward to welcoming MWEB employees to IS, and the broader Dimension Data family," says Saki Missaikos, Internet Solutions MD.

The Competition Tribunal has said it approved the merger subject to employment conditions that the parties may not retrench any employees other than the 25 reported, as a result of the merger.

Internet Solutions says that the preconditions of the transaction have now all been met and work has begun on integrating the two companies, a process that includes providing MWEB with access to new services and talent from across the Internet Solutions ecosystem says Missaikos.

Missaikos says that client experience is a priority, as is minimal disruption and inconvenience to employees, suppliers, and clients.

Related stories:



