New data-centric security features from CA Technologies tackle vulnerabilities and compliance challenges

Expanded data scanning and insights on the mainframe allow non-expert users to triage security issues at a rapid pace.

CA Southern Africa unveils CA Technologies' new data protection enhancements to CA Data Content Discovery and CA Compliance Event Manager that simplify security management across the enterprise and enable robust, end-to-end protection for data-in-motion from mobile to mainframe. The solution enables organisations of all sizes to better manage their data and address security and compliance needs. The enhancements provide any IT team with:

* Enterprise-wide insights that export mainframe security incidents to Splunk for a single-pane-of-glass view of risks, enabling security and audit professionals to better manage security end to end in an enterprise.

* Support for data-in-motion that helps prevent loss of sensitive data on the mainframe with increased coverage of data sets to secure all core applications.

* Simplified security and compliance with new and enriched event reporting for non-mainframe experts to help triage faster.

As the IT workforce trends towards a younger, experience-hungry demographic, CA has designed new features to provide a simplified, yet thorough, dashboard that gives IT teams of any skill level the visibility to see and respond to potential vulnerabilities across the enterprise.

Experience isn't the only issue that CA is solving. According to a recent report*, 62% of security professionals do not know where their sensitive business data resides, and per the 2016 Verizon Data Breach Report**, 70% of data breaches involving insider misuse took months or years to discover.

"Data compliance and privacy are table stakes for any successful company," says Ken Gross, Mainframe Software Specialist, Mainline Information Systems. "We see CA Data Content Discovery helping our customers with the ability to recognise, in an intelligent and accessible way, which data sets on the mainframe contain sensitive data that need to be protected from a governance and regulatory perspective."

Security and compliance go hand-in-hand

Mainframes transact up to 80%*** of enterprise data, including customer and financial data, and play a critical role as mobile and Internet-of-things (IOT) transaction volume and velocity increase. As new regulations come into play, such as the EU-US Privacy Shield agreement and European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), these solutions eliminate the need for manual audits, by quickly isolating sensitive data, which is the first step in GDPR data privacy compliance.

CA Data Content Discovery and CA Compliance Event Manager are the only data loss prevention solutions in the market that run 100% on and for the mainframe, and include all core mainframe applications with simpler reporting and coverage. From finding and classifying, to alerting and inspecting, these solutions provide unified enterprise security while helping to increase compliance posture across all platforms.

"The next generation mainframe is set to become the transaction platform of choice for mission-essential workloads. As companies start to consider how their transactional business takes place and begin to embrace newer technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain, securing the mainframe and data-in-motion is going to be crucial," says Gerard King, mainframe support and pre-sales engineer, CA Southern Africa. "CA's mainframe security solutions are designed to support data-in-motion and work across the security lifecycle – from access control to data protection to compliance."

According to IDC, "Compliance concerns are becoming top of mind for companies and having a large influence over purchasing decisions," says Robert Ayoub, research director, Security Products, IDC. "Companies are looking for a way to harness the growing amount of data available to help address security issues."

Resources

* Video – Introducing CA Data Content Discovery

* Infographic – CA Data Content Discovery and CA Compliance Event Manager

* CA Data Content Discovery

* CA Compliance Event Manager

* The Data Security Money Pit, January 2017

** Verizon 2016 Data Breach Investigations Report

*** Three Reasons Not to Neglect Mainframe Security – Phillip Young, security expert and Co- Founder, ZedSec 390

CA Southern Africa CA Southern Africa is the leading provider of IT management and security solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa. CA Southern Africa enables customers to embark on the digital transformation journey necessary to seize the opportunities presented by the application economy. Today, software is at the heart of every business in every industry and CA Southern Africa is assisting its customers-through the use of technology, to change the way we live, transact, communicate, across: mobile; private and public cloud; distributed and mainframe environments. For further information log on to: www.ca.com/za



