Startupbootcamp ropes in SA's Digital Kungfu

Startupbootcamp aims to accelerate 30 start-ups over a three-year period.

Startupbootcamp , a global network of industry-focused start-up accelerators, has pre-selected Johannesburg-based digital business consultancy firm Digital Kungfu as a strategic services partner for the accelerator's inaugural event on the African continent.

Startupbootcamp recently launched its first African-based accelerator programme. The group has 18 programmes across 13 countries and has seen value in now setting up a footprint in Africa.

The launch of the Cape Town accelerator programme comes on the back of a trend analysis that found 161 applications to the global initiative originated from African teams in 2016, according to Startupbootcamp.

Startupbootcamp supports early-stage tech founders wanting to rapidly scale their companies by providing direct access to an international network of the most relevant mentors, partners and investors in their industry.

With its core focus on building innovative solutions, it is specifically scouting for start-ups in blockchain, connected devices, payment solutions, capital markets and asset management, integrated supply chain, e-commerce, alternative financing, identity management, digital connectivity, data and behavioural analytics and enabling technologies.

The aim is to accelerate 30 start-ups over a three-year period, starting with its first round accepting 10 start-ups into the accelerator in 2017.

It runs from September to December and is backed by corporates like BNP Paribas, PwC and RCS Group, including several other corporates and strategic partners.

Digital Kungfu's StratLab and its value offerings have been pre-identified as strategically aligned to the Startupbootcamp Cape Town accelerator programme.

Digital Kungfu is a digital product development house that specialises in helping companies accelerate innovation and disrupt traditional markets through scalable, technology-driven products and services.

"Our StratLab for Start-ups programme is a new strategic offering from Digital Kungfu. It is a high-impact workshop that is designed to significantly improve the ability of a start-up to succeed and ultimately scale globally," says Matt Brown, CEO of Digital Kungfu.

"We engaged with the Startupbootcamp Cape Town team about the offering and are glad to be part of the identified service partners for their inaugural accelerator programme starting September 2017."

Zach George, MD of Startupbootcamp, says: "We are excited to be working with strategic services partners like Digital Kungfu, who are strategically aligned to the needs of our start-ups."



